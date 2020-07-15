FAIRMONT — Gov. Jim Justice appeared astonished in his Monday COVID-19 briefing when he called out a July 12 Fairmont church service in which more than 200 people from five states sat close together without wearing face masks.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said he has contacted the pastor of Covenant Church, where the gathering was held, to try and find out how many people attended and where they came from. However, White said if he or his department had known of the event prior to Sunday, he would have asked them to reconsider holding it altogether. On July 1, Marion County had 65 positive COVID-19 cases, which had grown to 110 cases.
“We weren’t contacted prior to it,” White said. “Otherwise, our recommendation would have been that it not be held. If in fact they were adamant about having it, let’s make sure we can do it safely.”
Covenant Church released a statement Tuesday afternoon responding to criticisms stemming from photos of the event. The statement says this would be the church’s only comment at this time.
“We sincerely apologize that recent events have insulted several in our community,” the statement says. “Our recent event was not a secret and had been planned for nine months. We are not free of fault and we will work relentlessly to right our wrongs.”
The statement addresses specific criticisms of the event, including the notion that leadership took no precautions in preventing the spread of germs. According to the statement, the church had a crew clean the space before and after services, provided extra spacing for its seating and made available hand sanitizing stations.
“Our church has worked diligently to adhere to state and local guidelines,” the statement says. “We closed our building from middle March until middle June. Upon reopening, we have taken many steps to abide by guidelines and protect the people in attendance.”
The statement also says the service got more people than predicted, however it was advertised prior to its happening.
“Did we fail, yes,” the statement says. “Our failure was not knowing how many people would attend services. We publicly advertised a service and people came, more than anticipated.”
White said he got word that some people present at the service came from out of state to attend, which is one of the biggest worries to him.
“The real concern is I think we had people there from five states,” White said. “You may be at the altar with somebody you have no idea who was there, you never see them again. I hope the pastor has some kind of idea.”
The church’s statement says services have been canceled for the coming weeks so as to not risk the spread of any germs from Sunday’s service.
“As a good gesture and for safety purposes, we will cancel our services for two weeks from the date of our event,” the statement says. “We pray for the safety and well-being of those in our community and we look forward to working together to be successful and safe in this unprecedented time.”
White said time will tell if guests present at the Sunday service contract COVID-19. He recommends anyone who gets symptoms of COVID get tested at the Health Department, to see if they are positive.
“Now we’re kind of in wait and see mode,” White said. “If they want to get tested that certainly will be up to them. Absolutely get tested if you are symptomatic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.