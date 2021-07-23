FAIRMONT — One hundred years ago, a father and his daughter traveled the countryside offering their services as mural painters. Little did the townsfolk of Fairmont know that the woman — the daughter — would become a renowned painter in her field of large-scale painting.
Gertrude DuBrau and her father, Herman, struck a deal with the elders at Grace Lutheran Church on the corner of Third and Gaston streets in Fairmont to paint what would later become a genuine example of art created during America’s Progressive Era.
The resulting mural, stretching the entire wall behind the altar, has been admired by congregants and visitors for 100 years.
To celebrate the church’s long history in the community, and to commemorate the lasting beauty of the mural itself, parishioners have planned a three-day event in August. During the weekend of Aug. 20-22, the community is invited to join in the celebration.
“On Friday night, we’re having a wine and cheese reception from 7 to 8 p.m.,” said church spokesperson and Franciscan friar Bill Bradley. “And the preacher’s going to talk about the mural.”
Saturday’s events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and will include free art lessons from an accomplished artist. A variety of beverages and snacks will be available to would-be artists who want to try their hand at painting. Other activities are being planned as well to provide entertainment for the entire family.
On Sunday, guests can enjoy a more traditional celebration with a full dinner after the 9:30 a.m. church service.
While the church’s mural may not be the most famous of the artist’s work, it is certainly worth seeing. Art enthusiasts and history buffs will find the mural a pristine example of popular artistic techniques of the early 20th century. The mural is titled “The Good Shepherd,” and depicts Jesus carrying a sheep in a lush landscape while holding a shepherd’s staff. The mural is the embodiment of the scripture from the New Testament Book of John where Christ declared “I am the good shepherd” in chapter 10, verse 11.
Authentic mural paintings are known to be designed to be appropriate for their settings. Architecture, landscape and nearby design styles are taken into account by the artist as the mural is created. As a result, the mural blends harmoniously with its setting and becomes part of the architecture itself.
It is presumed that Gertrude worked on the church’s mural alone, as her father was ailing by that time and died a year later. And while the father, Herman, was a talented and highly-trained artist himself, it was noted that Gertrude was the true talent between the two.
For her mural “Tea Brewing in Greenwich” — a 1924 painting depicting colonial patriots burning boxes of British tea to protest unfair taxes — Gertrude won first prize in a competition against artists from New York City, Philadelphia and the entire Northeast. Judges voted unanimously to award Gertrude’s mural, located in a New Jersey hotel, first place.
In 1921, the same year she completed the mural for Grace Lutheran, Gertrude also took on her most famous work, the mural in the Cumberland, Maryland., city hall. Historians claim that it is the only depiction of the first and last times George Washington commanded in the field.
Visitors are invited to admire the mural at Grace Lutheran during the festive celebration, as well as enjoy the many offerings at the church during the weekend of Aug. 20-22. For more information about the planned events, call Grace Lutheran Church at 304-366-4667, or visit the church’s Facebook page.
