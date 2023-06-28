FAIRMONT — The city’s demolition program continues to charge ahead, with seven properties being acquired Tuesday night, most slated for demolition.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, Fairmont City Council approved the acquisition of seven properties spanning across the city, each for a different purpose, but most of the plots are home to blighted buildings city officials have had their eyes on for years.
The first property approved for acquisition is 207 Suncrest Blvd., which has been a danger to the neighborhood and the community due to the structure’s condition. According to Brian Stewart, the city’s program manager of vacant buildings, the city has been targeting this property for the demolition program for years.
The property’s previous owner was ordered to demolish the blighted structure, but contested the order in circuit court. The property has since been sold to a new owner who has been unable to demolish the building and is now giving the property to the city for demolition.
“This is our opportunity to get this property torn down,” Stewart said. “It’s a nice piece of property we could get rid of afterwards pretty easily.”
Council agreed unanimously.
In a similar ordinance, council voted to acquire another property that has also been a trouble spot for drug-related activity, bringing danger to the surrounding neighborhood. This structure is located at 113 Walnut Ave.
As with the first tract, the property’s owner is giving the property to the city for demolition.
“We’ve gotten a lot of calls for service to the police department to this property regarding homeless and drug activity in the structure,” Stewart said. “The structure is a large danger to the community, same as the last one.”
Speaking up, Councilmember Gia Deasy agreed that the structure needs to be taken care of by the city.
“I’m familiar with the property and he’s absolutely right. It’s dangerous, it’s dangerous for the kids at the soccer field area, and it just seems to draw more trouble than it’s worth,” Deasy said.
The third property on the agenda was purchased by the city as the final piece of property surrounding the city’s water treatment plant behind Windmill Park. The city owns all other plots along Howard Avenue except for Lot 13, which council approved the purchase of Tuesday night.
Stewart said that this purchase was made in continuation of the city’s plan to acquire the surrounding properties to the treatment plant in case an expansion is planned.
“We have acquired these properties over the years as we could and this is one of those,” Stewart said. “This is just in case we want to expand the water sewage plant or to use it for storing gravel or other projects like that.”
At the end of the agenda, council approved the purchase of four more properties, all from the state auditor’s tax sale. The properties were acquired by the state due to unpaid taxes.
The properties were 215 Albert Ct., 450 Hall St., a lot on Sands Street and a lot in Jackson Addition.
The Albert Court site has a structure that the city had demolished in the past but lost contact with the previous owner, who voiced intention to sell to the city after the demolition. The Sands Street and Jackson Addition properties are adjacent to the water treatment plant. The Hall Street property has a dilapidated structure the city plans to demolish.
In other business:
- Council approved an agreement with the firefighter’s union.
- Council gave its condolences to the family of Blair Montgomery, a former city council and Marion County Board of Education member who passed away last week.
- Council entered into a brief executive session to discuss personnel matters.
The next Fairmont City Council Meeting is scheduled for July 11 at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street.
