FAIRMONT — During Tuesday’s special session of Fairmont City Council, council members interviewed six candidates who applied to replace Blair Montgomery, who resigned his seat from District 7 on Aug. 10. Montgomery cited health reasons for his decision to resign.
After the interviews, Council members voted on the candidates. When they emerged from the private session, it was announced that Nick Cinalli would be the new Council member.
The District 7 residents who threw their hats into the ring were screened prior to Tuesday’s meeting to ensure they met the criteria for serving on Council. The two main requirements are that candidates must reside in District 7, and be registered to vote, also in District 7.
In addition to Cinalli, the other candidates were Jack Oliver, Jamie Greene, Dan Swiger, Dustin Merrill and Andrea Kendrick.
“They’re all qualified,” said City Clerk Janet Keller last Friday when she gave the list of candidates to the Times West Virginian. She said any one of them would be good for the city, and those who don’t make it on Council should still consider running for office in the future.
“We had very qualified people who were willing to serve,” Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella said. “It was a shame we had to choose one of the six because they were all good candidates.”
Council member Gia Deasy agreed. “Great candidates applied,” she said.
When it was time to vote, Council members voted unanimously to appoint Cinalli. The swearing in took place immediately, and Cinalli took his seat on Council. To keep his seat, Cinalli will have to run in next year’s election, even though Montgomery’s term would have continued until 2024.
Fairmont’s City Charter states that any time a Council member is appointed as a result of a resignation, that new member must run in the next election to keep his or her seat.
While the Cinalli name is known in local government circles — Nick’s brother, Kris Cinalli is Marion County administrator — Nick himself is new to City Council.
I’ve always been interested in [city government],” Cinalli said. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always shown interest there.”
Former Councilman Frank Yann was a neighbor of Cinalli’s, and influenced Cinalli with his talk about city politics.
“I look forward to learning the process and how all of this works,” Cinalli said.
In terms of his plans, Cinalli is first looking at infrastructure needs.
“The roads are getting better, I think,” he said. “But I live close to Locust Avenue, and there are a lot of people who walk — actually, they walk more than they should on that road, it’s very dangerous. So, I think we should look into getting some sidewalks there.”
Knowing that this appointment is good only until next year’s election, Cinalli was asked if he plans to run in 2022 to keep his seat on District 7.
“Absolutely,” Cinalli said. “Absolutely.”
