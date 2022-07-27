FAIRMONT — After the untimely passing of Fairmont Municipal Judge Anthony Julian last week, city council was under a deadline to fill the position.
After an hour-long interview process of four candidates Tuesday night, the council agreed to appoint long-time Marion County lawyer Sean Murphy to the position with all yeas and one abstention from Councilmember David Kennedy. Councilmember Josh Rice was absent.
“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, I’ve always wanted to be a judge,” Murphy said. “I’ve always admired Anthony Julian greatly and when I heard about his untimely passing I thought this would be an opportunity.”
Murphy has practiced law in Marion County since 1994 and has had a general practice from he has tried criminal and civil cases.
“Practically any type of case that can be tied to a jury I have tried in Marion County,” Murphy said.
The position of municipal judge is usually a lifetime appointment. The term is 3 years, but there are no limits on term renewals. Judge Julian was reappointed at each term expiration and held the position for 39 years.
Several of the councilmembers gave their condolences to Julian’s family and spoke about his long service to the city.
“I was very said to hear about Anthony Julian’s passing,” Mayor Tom Mainella said. “I’ve known him for a lot of years and he was a very compassionate judge... he’ll be sorely missed.”
Accessory dwelling units
Tuesday night the council also passed an ordinance to approve accessory dwelling units in specific zones around the city. The dwellings must meet strict specifications.
Accessory dwelling units are smaller, independent, unattached residential dwelling units located within the same lot as a single-family stand-alone lot.
The units can be built in any residential or commercial district where housing is already permitted, with the exception of general housing zones and mobile home park districts.
The council also passed an ordinance laying down the use standards of accessory dwelling units.
“Our staff has reviewed this thoroughly along with the planning commission and in all honesty I think we’ve provided one of the most robust accessory dwelling unit ordinances in West Virginia,” Director of Planning Shae Strait said. “We tried to take into account as many possibilities as we could.”
Both ordinances passed with Councilmember Anne Bolyard being the sole no vote against.
In other business:
- The council presented a proclamation to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine commending him for his work setting up the upcoming National Night Out, which will be a night of family-friendly fun at Veterans’ Square Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m.
- The council approved the first amendment to the city’s general fund budget.
- The council approved a resolution certifying its approval of the continued work at Scott Place Homeless Shelter.
The next council meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the public safety building.
