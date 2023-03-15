FAIRMONT — Fairmont has a balanced budget for the next fiscal year.
Tuesday night, Fairmont City Council unanimously approved the $21 million general fund budget that will pay for everything from salaries to abandoned house demolitions.
The council members participated in a budget workshop last month to dive into the specifics of the budget. Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said at that meeting that this new budget boasts a 2.8 percent increase over the previous year.
The only change between that work session and Tuesday’s meeting was an increase in revenues from ad valorum property evaluations, which netted the the city an increase of $82,011. $2,500 of that increase went to increase support of Marion County’s efforts at Palatine Park and its summer concert series.
The rest of the money went to contingency funds. All nine council members voted in favor of the budget.
Prior to the vote, Priscilla Hamilton, the city’s finance director, spoke in favor of the resolution, asking council to remember the time constraint placed on the city with the approval of this budget.
“The department heads and the city manager have been working since December to meet all the deadlines set by the state to create a balanced budget for 2023-24,” Hamilton said. “Passage of the budget at this time is critical to keep up in compliance with state deadlines and so that the city can lay the levy on April 18.”
Means also spoke in favor of the budget Tuesday night.
“I want you to understand the importance of this deadline and also hope you remember this is a working document that, as the year goes on, we can present budget revisions,” Means said.
In addition to the passage of the budget, council also approve specific aspects of the budget that use funds given to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan, which makes up a large portion of the city’s capital budget this coming year.
For the 2023-24 fiscal year $745,100 of the capital budget is local money and $1,771,250 is federal money from the American Rescue Plan.
Fairmont Mayor Anne Bolyard applauded the work by the various departments around the city that worked to bring the budget together.
“This is a great collaboration of partners with our city manager, our department heads as well as city council taking this very seriously,” Bolyard said. “We had a lot of discussion, but with thoughtful intent to support the city in the next fiscal year.”
Council also heard a first reading and set a public hearing for an ordinance that, if approved, will allow the city to action off surplus personal property that is no longer of use. That public hearing will be held at the March 28 council meeting.
Other business:
- Council honored the Fairmont Senior High School wrestling team for winning this season’s state championship.
- Council presented a proclamation in support of Medal of Honor Day.
The next meeting of the Fairmont City Council will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street.
