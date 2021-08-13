FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday to approve all but one of eight ordinances written to change zoning laws in the city.
The proposed changes are an outgrowth of a 2018 comprehensive plan written for the city of Fairmont.
In great detail, one ordinance at a time, Fairmont Director of Planning and Development Shae Strait explained how each change in the city’s zoning code would look if approved by council members.
One ordinance was written to allow for smaller lot sizes for residential housing, among other adjustments to lot requirements.
“These are our biggest amendments here tonight,” Strait said at Tuesday’s meeting. “This is often a barrier that prevents individuals from investing in new housing in our community. If we can’t build housing, then it’s very difficult to develop and invest in a neighborhood.”
Strait said this is especially true in older districts of the city, where lot sizes are smaller. “There is a significant number of parcels that do not meet the minimum lot size requirement,” Strait said.
By changing lot size requirements, homes can be built on smaller lots around the city. Allowing for smaller lot sizes “was the point the comprehensive plan was making in its goal when it outlined affordable housing and access to housing,” Strait said.
The need for new regulations regarding roof slopes was addressed in an ordinance. As it stands now, Fairmont roofs have a required pitch ratio of 3:12. The slope ratio represents the number of inches of vertical rise necessary for every 12 inches of horizontal run. The proposed ordinance would change Fairmont’s code to a 4:12 pitch from its existing 3:12 pitch.
“This [a 4:12 pitch ratio] is pretty typical, pretty standard for our region,” Strait said, “especially because of snow load, and it is what’s recommended by shingle manufacturers to maintain the lifespan of your shingles.”
The National Roofing Contractors Association also recommends roof slopes to have a ratio of 4:12 or more for asphalt shingle, clay and concrete tile, metal shingle, slate and wood shake, and shingle roof systems.
In keeping with the rising popularity of tiny homes, the new code allows for homes to be as small as 400 square feet.
“This is in order to create the opportunity for affordable housing where it might be desired,” Strait said. “But there will still be requirements to fulfill even if it’s a smaller home.”
Some of these requirements include appropriate windows and doors.
The only ordinance that didn’t pass was one that would have removed many of the restrictions for building multi-family dwellings.
“As it stands, current requirements to build any kind of multi-family dwelling, you have to have a minimum of 6,000 square feet,” Strait said. “For every additional dwelling unit after the first, you have to have an additional 1,000 square feet of land. So if you want to build a 12-unit apartment building, you’re almost at [the size of] a mini college campus in terms of green space and everything around your building.”
When Mayor Tom Mainella prompted council members to make a motion to vote on this ordinance, the room was silent.
“That ordinance dies from the lack of motion to adopt,” Mainella said.
Despite one ordinance not receiving the go-ahead, Strait was pleased with the outcome of the council meeting.
“The zoning code amendments passed at city council will create significant opportunities to build new housing across all of Fairmont,” Strait said. “Everything from the single-family home to an apartment building will be easier to build and have higher standards for the parts that matter most, such as how new buildings address the street and fill in the gaps within our neighborhoods.
“The Planning and Development department is excited to begin working with citizens to begin expanding our housing stock, create new, affordable and missing middle-housing units, and begin attracting more people to move to the Friendly City,” Strait said.
