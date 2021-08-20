FAIRMONT — City Council has taken its initial steps to appoint a new Council member to replace Blair Montgomery, who resigned on Aug. 10 due to health concerns. Montgomery represented Fairmont’s District 7, and had been in office only seven months before his resignation.
According to the city’s Charter, a new Council member must be appointed within 30 days of a member’s resignation or removal. If Council members are unable to appoint a new member within the 30 day period, a special election must be held.
Given the cost, taxpayers probably don’t want to pay for a special election.
“It costs $60,000 to hold a special election,” City Clerk Janet Keller said.
According to the Fairmont Charter, special elections must be held in the same manner as regular elections. As with regular City Council elections, all registered voters in the city of Fairmont are eligible to vote in special elections. So, while City Council candidates must reside and be registered to vote in the district of their chosen representation, the voters have no such restrictions.
A special election shouldn’t be a factor, though, Keller said. Council members are aware of the costs of a special election, as well as other implications of indecisiveness, and are committed to making a decision well within the 30 day framework.
“The way the city’s Charter is written, it’s up to the Council members to appoint a replacement within 30 days,” Keller said. “It’s up to the Council.”
Citizens who are interested in a possible appointment to City Council must meet the application deadline of noon on Aug. 20. To be eligible, candidates must reside in District 7 and be a registered voter in that district.
“We check everyone out to be sure they’re qualified,” Keller said.
The 7th District includes the area from 7th Street to 9th Street, with boundaries at 9th Street, Avalon Road, Broadview Avenue, Squibb Wilson Boulevard, 7th Street and Oakwood Road. Other streets in the district include a portion of Locust Avenue (between Squibb Wilson Boulevard and Broadview Avenue), Peacock Lane, Overhill Road, Sunset Drive, Morningside Drive, Village Way, Woodland Crescent and Morningstar Lane. The Council District map is on the city’s website at: fairmontwv.gov.
Candidates who have met all of the eligibility requirements will meet Council members at a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 24, at which time Council members will have an opportunity to meet and interview those candidates who submitted a letter of interest or official application.
Names of candidates have not been released.
Keller said a list of names wouldn’t be available until after the deadline, at which time all names would be released.
“I might receive others [names of candidates] between now and then, and I want to make sure everyone gets included on this list before it’s given out,” she said.
“The Council doesn’t know [the names of candidates] until after the deadline, too,” Keller said. This way, she explained, Council members will learn about all of the candidates at one time. There are no restrictions on Council members to maintain secrecy in the days prior to the Aug. 24 meeting, so some members may have some idea who they’ll want for the appointment. Also, once released, the list of candidates is part of the city’s public record.
After speaking with each of the candidates, Council members will meet privately to discuss and vote on a new member. A majority vote is all that’s required for an appointment, which, in the case of Fairmont’s Council, is five votes.
The newly-appointed Council member will be sworn in immediately and be able to participate fully in the regular City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.
“This person will serve until November of 2022,” Keller said. “Whoever is appointed will have to file to run again if they want to continue to serve.”
Montgomery would have served until Dec. 2024, but because the new member will be appointed and not elected, he or she will have to run for office at the next Council election, which will be held in Nov. 2022.
“Council members serve for four years, but we have elections every two years,” Keller said.
Elections are staggered at every two years so Council is not faced with a complete turnover at any one election.
