FAIRMONT — City Council continued its mission Tuesday to clean up blighted areas of the city through the purchase and demolition of condemned buildings and subsequent sale to developers.
According to the city of Fairmont’s approved Home Rule Plan, buildings that have been condemned and are awaiting demolition may be purchased by the city in order to expedite the process.
“These are houses that we will acquire and demolish,” Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said. “We don’t want to keep these properties. That’s not our goal.”
An ordinance is written and voted on every time the city negotiates to purchase a blighted property. Council must approve the purchase and any work that follows, which usually entails demolition.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Council voted unanimously in favor of purchasing the properties at 553 Carter St., and 613 Oliver Ave. The next step will be to demolish the condemned houses and sell the land.
“This ordinance – Carter [Street] and Oliver [Avenue] — this is just the first step of acquiring the properties, demolishing them, and then you hope to sell them. Our demolition — slum and blight removal, that’s a federal grant term — is about neighborhood improvement,” Means said.
Council also unanimously approved the sale of four properties that had been purchased by the city as part of its clean up plan. The properties are located on Bellview Avenue, State Street, and there are two houses on Walnut Avenue.
“The second ordinance tonight was the end game,” Means said. “We did all that [demolition] with those properties, and now we’ve got someone who’s interested in buying them, and may build on them.”
Michael Marino, and A-One General Contracting, purchased all four properties for $10,125.
“We passed the ordinance to sell four of them,” Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella said. “They are back to being productive properties.”
The goal is to get the derelict buildings torn down and new construction take its place and get a new property back on the tax rolls.
“It’s not to make a profit,” Means said. “We’re not nearly getting the money back.”
During the Council meeting, Means announced that there will be a public work session on the American Rescue Plan spending on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. in the training room at the Public Safety Building at 500 Quincy St.
City Councilor Barry Bledsoe talked about his support for the recently proposed riverfront development.
“I’ve heard people having complaints about the new development that’s planned for over there now,” Bledsoe said. “My goodness, I don’t know how people can complain about something coming in — just up the river from Palatine Park — [that’s going to be] a great thing.”
“You can go [to Palatine Park] for any event, and see hundreds, even thousands of people, and a lot of them are Fairmont residents, Marion County residents that are coming to enjoy the concerts or the fireworks, but a lot of them are from out of town,” Bledsoe said.
“When the County Commission took over Palatine Park, I’m telling you it’s one of the best investments that have been made in this town.”
