FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council recently adopted two ordinances to correct zoning inconsistencies that were put into law more than a decade ago.
Several parcels owned by Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers were inexplicably classified as educational or residential zones, even though MVA had occupied the spaces since the 1950s. All of the spaces are within Fairmont city limits. Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of the zoning amendments.
A public hearing was set for Council’s plan to purchase several parcels of real estate as part of Fairmont’s Approved Home Rule Plan. If approved, the city will purchase at least 14 properties, which will be demolished to prepare for development. The public hearing was set for Council’s next meeting on Dec. 14.
City Clerk Janet Keller read the ordinance, which authorizes the city to purchase “unimproved property adjacent to Windmill Park, and/or the acquisition of property for proposed development and public recreation improvements.”
Council also authorized the submission of a grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Targeted Brownfields Assessment program in the amount of $500,000. If awarded, the grant will be used for cleanup and redevelopment of brownfield sites. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency generally defines a brownfield site as an property that once housed any type of manufacturing and had the “potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.”
Properties that were recently acquired by the city are soon to be demolished, City Manager Valerie Means said.
“Our contractor has begun the demolition of the next round of structures — remember there’s 24 in this group, so weather permitting, they should have them completed by the end of December,” Means said.
Means also announced that a new podcast for the City of Fairmont is starting this week. Called “Fairmont Bridge,” the podcast will be geared toward the inner workings of city government.
“Those interested in learning about city operations and projects, just tune in and join our hosts, Hanna Turner [communications manager] and Alex Petry [from the planning & development department],” Means said.
“The plan is that they will air it weekly, and they’ll hear from city officials, and elected officials as well. They will have partners in our community to talk about things that are happening, and it’s also a learning opportunity to learn about how your government works,” Means said.
The podcast is available through any podcast source, including Apple, Google podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher, and it will also be published on the city’s Facebook page and website.
“We’re very excited to be starting that process, and I think it’s part of Council’s goal to market not just things that the city does, but things that our community partners are involved in. So tune in weekly and hear about a lot of different things,” Means said.
Mayor Tom Mainella called attention to a recent restoration of the clock on Veterans Plaza.
“[The clock] has been turned into a very decorative sign that says Veterans Plaza,” Mainella said. “It’s really nice, you ought to take a look if you haven’t seen it already. So, thanks to JD Signs and Jim Wyatt, the owner, for doing that. It added a lot to Veterans Square.”
