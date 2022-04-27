FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont has over $8 million in COVID-19 relief funds and City Council has to decide how it will be used.
Councilmembers met with city department heads for an afternoon work session Tuesday to discuss preliminary allocations for the city’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city received $4 million of its $8 million total allotment last year, with the second half of the money due to the city’s coffers this summer. However, the funds have been locked until the council decides what categories the money will be used for.
This was the central topic Tuesday afternoon, as City Manager Valerie Means guided the council through the categories the money can be used for and her recommendations for how much should be allocated to each.
Before the council settled on any decisions, Shae Strait, Fairmont’s city planner, presented the results from a survey that has ran for the last several months, asking Fairmont residents what they would like to see the money put toward.
Top of the list was water and sewer projects, then, ranked in order, were mental health services, broadband infrastructure, small business assistance, education assistance, substance abuse services, homeless services, essential worker premium pay, public recreational space, affordable housing, nonprofit assistance and public building improvements for pandemic resiliency.
“Overall when looking at this [survey], we look at this in many different ways,” Strait said. “Nearly all participants rated water, sewer and stormwater as the most important. The nearly all participants rated public building improvements as the least important.”
This set the tone for the rest of the council’s discussion. Means laid out the four categories of projects and allocations that the ARPA funds can be used for, which are replacing lost public sector revenue, public health and negative economic impact, premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Replacing last public sector revenue
This allocation acts as a “general fund,” according to Means, and would supplement the council’s general fund and would follow many of the same rules as the general fund.
Ideas for projects under this section given by Means were road maintenance, capital projects, parks, general staff and provisions for public services.
Means recommended 50 percent of the total $8 million be allocated to this category, due to the flexibility for this section of ARPA. The total allocation would be just over $4 million.
Public health and economic impacts
The second section for allocations is more stringent from the first, but allows the city government to do things not usually allowed, such as grants for small businesses.
The majority of the items in this section are targeted at recovery and there is overlap between this section and the first. In addition, many of the areas targeted by this section have been assisted by the federal government already, such as small business assistance.
For these reasons, Means recommended only 15 percent — about $1.2 million of the total funds — be allocated.
Premium pay for essential workers
Throughout the pandemic, many workers persevered and went without thanks. Specifically first responders dealt with staff shortages and low wages for the last several years.
“These are workers who have been and continue to be relied on to maintain continuity of operations,” Means said. “All public employees of local government are included in the definition of eligible workers.”
The notable exceptions in that definition are elected officials, board and commission members and volunteers.
Means recommended 15 percent of the total fund be allocated to this section, paying for between a $4,000 to $5,000 one-time payment to all city employees. The total allocation would be $1.2 million.
Water, sewer and broadband infrastructure
The item that was at the top of the survey falls into the fourth and final section for allocation. This section contains a variety of possibilities, and Means was not short on suggestions for potential projects.
John Carson, utility manager for Fairmont, talked about some of the potential projects his department could use the funds for. Some of the biggest items on his list were lead pipe removal, stormwater infrastructure and a new water tank by the High Tech Park.
“I knew water and sewer would be high [on the survey], but I was surprised to see it at No. 1,” Means said. “And broadband is right up there too.”
Means recommended 20 percent of the fund go to this section, however, many of the projects in this section could also be covered by the money allocated in the first section. The total allocation would be $1.6 million.
After nearly an hour discussing the specifics of the allocations and what amounts each section would get, the council agreed to bow to Means’ expertise and fall in line with her recommendations.
The council took no votes at the work session and only agreed to allow Means and her department to start creating proposals for the council to hear. At the council’s next meeting on May 11, Means expects to have a resolution locking in these allocations. Means said she thinks the money can be reallocated would the need arise.
After the two-hour work session, the council broke for dinner and reconvened for a brief city council meeting, lasting only 30 minutes.
Items of note:
- Council approved a resolution to request $100,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency for a land reclamation project near the West Fork River.
- Council approved the sale of one of the city’s canine units to the Town of White Hall.
- Council gave approval to artist Joel Dugan to paint another mural at Palatine Park.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m.
