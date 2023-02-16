FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council has approved a $3.5 million budget for the revitalization of Norwood Park.
By a unanimous vote, all nine council members agreed to go ahead with the proposed plan for the all-inclusive park on East Side. The funding sources are made up of $2.4 million in tax increment financing, $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $80,000 in private donations.
The one-acre park will be a state-of-the-art inclusive playground with activities and equipment for children and adults of all ages and ability levels. If all goes according to plan, the park will be complete around December 2023.
For a full look at the plans for the park, click here.
Before the vote was taken, a public hearing was held on the subject of the park. Several individuals from the city and the community spoke in favor of the project.
Cheyann McQuain, the enrichment coordinator at the Disability Action Center, who spoke on behalf of the DAC, said the park will have a tremendous impact on the center’s clients.
“When we take our clients to the park, they will go swing and run and play and it’s so good for them. Even when they grow older, there’s even more of a need for them to stay active,” McQuain said. “In our minds, even something as small as a park is something that I think we owe to these members of our community.”
Shae Strait, the city’s director of planning, also spoke in favor of the project. His department has been involved in the park since its inception in 2017.
He kept his remarks brief, but said the park will be a destination for North Central West Virginia. The goal of this project was to build a park from the ground up totally customized and built for inclusion. That’s something that hasn’t been done anywhere nearby.
“This is a one-of-a-kind park, not just for Fairmont but for the whole region,” Strait said. “This will be something unique and something special that will make a major difference in a lot of people’s lives.”
A new mural
Strait also announced later in the meeting that Fairmont will be receiving a new mural.
The piece of art will be placed on the south side of the Crawford building, across the street from Fox’s Pizza and next door to the rambling root. The mural will be 24 feet wide and 18 feet tall and will be displayed on a signage-quality fabric in a large frame affixed to the upper half of the building.
This signage style set up allows for the mural to be replaced or swapped out easily if the original fades or is damaged and will save money on maintenance compared to a traditional painted mural.
The art itself was designed as a collage of art created by LovingWV, who offered to design the piece for free. At the center of the piece is a special image the artist made commemorating the Friendly City.
In total, the cost of the mural project is around $8,000, with the city paying $5,500 out of a special budget for the project and Main Street Fairmont paying the other $2,500.
“We’re very excited about this because this will give us different types of art and different reasons for art in our community,” Strait said.
Other business:
- Council approved Juneteenth as an official holiday for all union represented workers.
- The city manager announced that the Everest Street Bridge will remain closed with no immediate plans for reopening.
- Marcella Yaremchuk was awarded a Spotlight Award for her work on Maple Grove Cemetery.
The council’s next meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.