FAIRMONT — What Fairmont City Council members assumed would be a harmless art installation has one member of the public up in arms.
Tuesday night, at the council’s regular meeting, local business owner and political advocate Shawna Santee stood before council to vent her frustrations about the newly-installed mural on the side of the Crawford building, across the street from Fox’s Pizza along Fairmont Avenue.
Council approved the project at a meeting on February 16 where City Planner Shae Strait presented the artwork to council and asked for approval for the $5,500 needed for the installation.
The mural is a collage of work created by LovingWV, a local merchandise vendor that prints their original artwork on clothing and sells it online. LovingWV donated the artwork free of charge to the city for use.
Santee argues the city paid for a billboard advertisement for LovingWV.
“Public art is wonderful for our city if executed in a way that actually involves the public,” Santee said. “This project did not... why are we allowing a few individuals in the planning department to dictate to our whole entire city what public art is?”
Santee’s comments devolved into a disagreement with Councilmember Rebecca Moran about what classifies as art. Santee argued that since LovingWV sells the artwork displayed on the mural, this is more of an advertisement than artwork.
“I know that we disagree on the basic premise of, ‘Is this art?’” Moran said.
“It is not.” Santee cut her off. “According to the city code it is not.”
Santee is referring to a section of the city’s code that defines what constitutes advertising signage and argued that the mural falls under that category. However, the mural itself was proofed by the city attorney and given a greenlight with regard to the city code.
Fairmont Mayor Anne Bolyard could see the discussion was fruitless and spiraling into a debate about what is and isn’t art and ended the discussion.
“Mrs. Santee, thank you for your comments, we’ll take it under advisement of ways we can improve this,” Bolyard said.
Rail Trail
The council was also informed by the City Manager Valerie Means that the city had just recently closed on a piece of property for the development of the rail trail on the west side of the Monongahela River.
The newly-purchased piece of land is the latest in a series of purchases as part of the $1.4 million dollar project to join with the MCTrail Rail Trail maintained by the county.
The tract is just one of several the city has worked with CSX Corp. to purchase. Means was unable to say what percentage of the necessary property has been purchased, but was able to say the project was well underway.
In other business:
- Council honored the Fairmont Senior High Boys Basketball team for their state championship win against Shady Spring.
- Council set a public hearing to codify the upcoming pay increase for city employees, already approved in next year’s budget.
- Council resolved to recognize and support Fair Housing Month.
The next city council meeting will be April 11 at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street.
