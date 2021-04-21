FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council discussed the city’s derelict home demolition efforts at a Tuesday evening work session.
Council member Barry Bledsoe said he’s been on council for three years and he said since day one council has talked about the demolition issue and nothing has changed.
“We’ve got to do something different than we’re doing now. I really appreciate Tom [Mainella] kind of taking the bull by the horns and I think we can do something different than we’re doing now,” said Bledsoe.
He said the biggest concern he has is the timeframe from when the property is identified as derelict to the day the property is demolished is way too long and he would like to find a solution to shortening that timeframe.
Bledsoe said, aside from inspections for asbestos, why can’t the city buy a piece of equipment, train people, and do their own demolition. He said it would be the third of the cost of hiring a contractor and the same people could do other things when not tearing down properties.
Shae Strait, the city’s director of Planning and Development, said that building enforcement legislation can be thought about in tiers. He said there are three levels that can be adopted in a governmental body. He said the legislation helps give better legal footing to stand on and implement the enforcement of problematic properties.
Mayor Tom Mainella asked how a city like Charleston can put a two paragraph notice in a newspaper regarding state code advising via a legal notice that a property is slated for being torn down.
Kevin Sansalone, Fairmont city attorney, said that is OK if the notice isn’t challenged. He said he believes that that the ordinance will fail.
“They had to adopt some ordinance that allows that,” said Sansalone.
Code Section 8, Article 12 states “The governing body of every municipality shall have plenary power and authority by ordinance or a code of ordinances to adopt such state building code promulgated by the State Fire Commission.”
Sansalone said it also reads that every other code that cities that are void and that the only code that can be adopted if a code is adopted is the State Building Code.
“If somebody challenged you on that why wouldn’t you say ‘OK if you’re going to challenge us let’s forget about it we’re not going to tear it down, but you tear it down or we’re going to put your ass in jail,’” said Mainella.
Sansalone said that is what the city does. Council passed an ordinance in August 2020 relating to Fairmont City Code 1709.01.
“Using your preliminary power to provide for a building code under §8-13-13 you guys have adopted the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code,” said Sansalone.
The 2015 International Property Maintenance Codes describes the responsibilities of the code officials which are clearly defined under the state code of regulations as having to have certain qualifications and certificates.
Under the city’s process currently, code enforcement goes out and if they see a bad building they put out a code notice. They give the person responsible a code notice saying they have so many days to put the property into compliance by either raze or repair.
As pointed out by Strait, §8-16-16 is for municipalities who are sophisticated enough to have adopted the State Building Code.
“We’ve currently doing all the things that are required under the code with regard to due process and we’re using all the tools that are available to us at our disposal for purposes of demolition,” said Sansalone.
Strait said there were nearly 300 demolitions since 2015. This number reflect publicly funded and city demolitions.
“A lot of the ones that are voluntary are technically not voluntary. They result from these guys going to that person and getting a raze or repair order,” said Sansalone.
Mainella said he wants to target houses in older neighborhoods that haven’t been kept up for years. Sansalone said in March 2013 there was a movement that came up that involved WVU and other entities relating to bad buildings. He said the city wasn’t involved in that but had their own bad buildings committee.
“It established the city policy for purposes of demolition and if you take a look at it it sets up a hierarchy as to what properties would be at the top of the list,” said Sansalone.
Sansalone said he understands what council wants the city to do, but said they need to eliminate the paragraph that requires the city to pursue the owner to the ends of the earth.
They also need to eliminate the criteria of providing a resolution to a public health hazard, providing an economic or community wide benefit and beautification of the city.
“You guys need to tell us, present a resolution with amendments eliminating that criteria and eliminate the staff advisory committee really,” said Sansalone.
Clusters of properties that need to be demolished could be identified and make a significant impact on the neighborhood as opposed to tearing buildings down sporadically.
From the time the city gets rights of entry, it must be bid out which takes six months. A way to get those six months down is writing the request for proposals and qualifications by hiring one contractor who would be the city’s demolition contractor.
Mainella asked what Sansalone would suggest to do what the city is doing now, but “times three.” Sansalone said it would take money.
“If you want to do them in clusters, I’m sure that would be fine but you need to give us guidance as to what needs to be re-written, what needs to be redone so we can move on,” said Mainella.
Strait showed council maps that show that primarily demolition has taken place in Districts 4 and 5.
“We can see that there’s an overlap of people spending their own private money for demolition in the city, so there is a focused joint effort on this which I think relates to Code Enforcement’s work on the issue,” said Strait.
Raze and repair numbers are highly concentrated in Districts 4 and 5 overwhelmingly, said Strait. Almost 70% of the raze and repair orders are in those two council districts.
In 2021, two structures have been demolished and 13 others are already bidded out for demolition.
“It looks like we’re definitely going to have at least 15 structures down this calendar year putting us still consistent with our past work,” said Strait.
Over one third of the properties demolished by the city have been put back into productive reuse. Strait said this is great because the properties are going back on the tax roll.
Strait proposed an objective scoring rubric for determining what properties the city’s dollars would be spent on to be demolished. The proposal has six different categories with health and safety rated the highest priority. Several other factors are vacancy, visibility or if the property is in a cluster.
“Fairmont is not absent in this issue. Nearly every community across West Virginia is facing this and Fairmont was one of the first to step up to the plate five or six years ago,” said Strait.
