FAIRMONT — One day after he apologized for a social media post calling vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris a “hoe,” Fairmont City Council Member Barry Bledsoe called West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) “satanic” on Facebook.

Bledsoe posted the reference from his Facebook account and removed it, however, many observers captured the post before he deleted it.

Bledsoe’s post was a response to the topic “BLK Crosswalk Coming to Town” and included comments regarding a news story featured in The Dominion Post newspaper.

The post credited to Bledsoe read, “If you don’t get rid of that satanic Danielle Walker, you might as well give up!”

Both Senator Harris and Delegate Walker are Black.

When asked whether or not he had authored the post, Bledsoe responded with “no comment.” When pressed further regarding why the post emanated from his social media account, Bledsoe said, “Did you hear me say, ‘no comment’?”

When asked if he is racist, Bledsoe again said “no comment.” When asked if he had anything to say on his behalf regarding the social media post credited to him, Bledsoe said “no.”

“It is an idle threat. It is an undertone threat. Mr. Bledsoe’s random misogynistic, racist post is disheartening. I am a female elected official. I am the only woman of color, who is Black, that’s an elected official in North Central West Virginia. How disrespectful,” said Walker.

Walker said she is offended by the use of the word “satanic” to describe her in the post.

“I do not hide my faith. I am a child of God. I do not go around declaring myself to be a Christian because I show it through my actions. I stand for every West Virginian. When I took my oath, even though it was the voters of the 51st District in Monongalia County who elected me to the House of Delegates, when anyone calls, I’m coming,” Walker said.

Walker said Bledsoe’s name-calling is part of a recent pattern of behavior toward elected Black officials, particularly women.

“He did it with Senator Harris by using a word of sexual innuendo that’s very disrespectful, especially to Black women, by calling this woman a ‘hoe,’” Walker said.

“So now he’s going to come at me from a religious perspective because he feels saying that is going to place hate in my heart. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, ‘One Love’ is much more than a hashtag, it is the way I choose to live my life.”

Walker’s electoral campaign tagline was “One Love.”

Walker characterized Bledsoe’s Thursday meeting with the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance as a “media stunt.”

“You stood in the pulpit and they laid hands on you and prayed for you. I, too, ask for God to fix your heart. I pray for a hedge of protection for Mr. Bledsoe and I love you just like I love anyone else,” Walker said. “But it is time that consequences follow your actions. You can keep your so-called apology, because it’s an apolo-LIE.”

Walker said she has referred the matter to state capitol police, who are reportedly working with local authorities in investigating the matter.

Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield, who attended Thursday’s meeting where Bledsoe made an apology after being prodded further by Pastor Mike Little of Good Hope Baptist Church in Barrackville, said he expects the matter to be addressed at Tuesday’s Fairmont City Council meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers at 500 Quincy St.

“It unfortunate whenever somebody’s words end up offending or hurting any other person,” Merrifield said. “We’ve got to get past that. We’ve got to be smarter; we’ve got to be more cognizant. As mayor, I’ll do anything I need to do for this type of thing to not happen in the future. And that’s my commitment. It’s unacceptable.”

Walker herself intends to attend Tuesday’s council meeting to address Bledsoe’s alleged comments with city leaders.

“I will support those who call for his resignation,” Walker said.