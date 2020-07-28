FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council was set to vote on a resolution to ostracize council member David Kennedy at Tuesday’s meeting, because of his continued “toxic and embarrassing” behavior on social media.
As soon as the meeting agenda moved to citizens’ petitions, however, Kennedy abruptly left the meeting.
The move to censure Kennedy was placed on the agenda after several constituents emailed at least one council member a screenshot of an online meme Kennedy shared that depicts two photos of a girl that also featured language including “slut” and “raped.” In one recent social media post, Kennedy referred to college students as “socialists” and “scum.”
Each council member voted yes on the resolution, except council members Dora Grubb and Barry Bledsoe, and Kennedy who was not present at the time.
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield said the issue surrounds the idea that Kennedy’s, or any elected public officials’, words would be taken as a representation of the council body, the city or the voters — an issue he wants to avoid by passing this resolution.
“Saying that he doesn’t represent himself as a council member, unfortunately, you can’t un-connect yourself as a council member,” Merrifield said. “When we speak, it can be perceived that we’re speaking for other people, not just ourselves.”
Council previously reprimanded Kennedy by censuring him at a January meeting, for inappropriate posts on Facebook, which was also the reason for this resolution. Grubb and Bledsoe said they voted “no” on the resolution, because they don’t believe his words online represent him as a Fairmont City Council member.
Grubb also said she believes it has to be the voters who pull the plug on Kennedy’s position.
“The voters are the ones that are responsible for his removal from office,” Grubb said. “There are procedures for taking control or having somebody eliminated from office.”
Bledsoe said he has spoken to Kennedy about the posts he is making on Facebook.
“He calls people names, he calls groups names, and what is really aggravating is sometimes I don’t even think he knows the meaning of names he is using,” he said. “I have never seen a post on Facebook that he made where he represents himself as a City Council person... As wrong as it is, I think he’s got a right to do it.”
Merrifield clarified that the resolution does not take any power away from Kennedy’s position on council, nor does it prevent him from performing these duties. It is just a way of ostracizing him from council.
At the council’s Jan. 28 meeting, Kennedy was censured in a 6-3 vote after he went on a Facebook rant where he used the racial slurs “gooks” and “towelheads” after a running conversation about the U.S. bombing attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Casting the no votes were Bledsoe, Grubb and Kennedy.
Also at the meeting, council presented a proclamation to World War II veteran and Marion County native Hershel “Woody” Williams for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“During the Battle of Iwo Jima, Corp. Williams distinguished himself as a demolition sergeant serving with the 1st Battalion 21st Marines,” Merrifield read from a proclamation. “On this occasion, Fairmont City Council acknowledges the valor and heroism of this outstanding American hero. One of our greatest generation who epitomizes Mountaineer pride who truly went above and beyond for this great nation.”
Williams spoke after receiving the proclamation, and said when he first completed his service in the war, he would receive honors regularly, but now he wants to reward all those who are dedicated to service for the country, or local municipality.
“Now I’m humbled that you have again recognized me with this proclamation,” Williams said. “I accept this honor and recognition and tribute to all of those from here who have served America to protect all of us, and especially to those families from this area who gave one of their own in the armed forces of our country.”
