FAIRMONT — City employees will be getting a bigger paycheck this holiday season.
Tuesday night, Fairmont City Council approved spending $1.2 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds be distributed to the public workers whose jobs could have exposed them to COVID-19 over the last two years.
The pay is based on the sacrifice made by the positions during the pandemic, with first responders receiving the largest payment.
The payments will be given out over three installments, two in November and one in December.
“Our fire, police, utilities, those who worked in city hall... they were there making sure the functions of the city kept happening,” Councilmember Anne Bolyard said.
Members from the utilities and police departments spoke at the meeting in favor of the ordinance. Detective Moses Perry spoke for the police and thanked council for considering this pay boost.
“During COVID we were doing what we could and trying to solve problems on the front porch, but that didn’t always work,” Perry said. “Search warrants need completed and arrests need served and our officers did that all through the pandemic.”
The ordinance passed unanimously, but there were concerns raised by some city workers. The way the ordinance is written is not based on work or employment status during the pandemic, it’s specifically for employees who were employed at the time.
The proactive nature of the ordinance is by design. According to Fairmont City Attorney Kevin Sansalone, retroactive payment of public workers is against the West Virginia state constitution.
This created issues for Charlie Ross, a city employee who worked throughout the pandemic, but was injured over the summer and is now on worker’s compensation. Since he’s not on the payroll, he may miss one or two of the premium pay installments.
“It’s just not right,” Ross said. “I worked through the pandemic while people were sick and dying. I was here every day and did my job, now we’ve got people who’ve only been here two or three months and they’re eligible for the payment.”
Since the state constitution disallows him to be compensated for work done over the pandemic, council was left debating the fairness of the payments for half-an-hour.
Some councilmembers said Ross’ situation was not unique and that there were other employees in the same situation. However, council agreed that they should go forward with the payment ordinance as is and look for a solution in the future rather than hold up the payments for the rest of the employees. The motion passed unanimously.
Council also passed a an ordinance amending the zoning use in the city’s technology district, which specifically overlays the I-79 High Tech Park. The High Tech Park’s board requested the use chart be amended to allow for child care services to be opened inside the tech district.
The council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.