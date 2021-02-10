FAIRMONT — Tuesday night Mayor Tom Mainella read a statement on behalf of employees, council and residents honoring Black History Month.
In 1976, as part of the nation’s bicentennial, Black History Week was expanded and established nationally as Black History Month to empathize and pay tribute to the historical and cultural contributions made by African Americans to the U.S.
Deputy Mayor Donna Blood said Black history is American history. She said we are one nation, and Black history is often overlooked.
“I hope we’re on a new beginning with new insight and that everyone will be equal. It was a beautiful resolution,” said Blood.
Council also held four public hearings Tuesday evening. The first public hearing concerned an ordinance amending the city’s budget. City Manager Valerie Means spoke in favor of the ordinance and asked council to support it.
“This is our fifth budget revision for the fiscal year and there’s nothing unusual about it. It’s something that we do throughout the fiscal year just to make sure that we’re keeping on track,” she said.
The second public hearing involved an ordinance to amend and supplement certain changes regarding base pay increase involving several positions in the city that are currently vacant.
Means spoke again in favor of the ordinance and asked council to approve it. She said it was a review of the city's pay plan.
“It is not impacting anyone’s pay. There’s no raises or anything that would affect anyone in this pay plan. We wanted to have it I guess called in better order for the future of the next time we actually do adjust our pay plan,” said Means.
The third public hearing was for an ordinance that would amend the fire prevention code. Speaking in favor of the ordinance, Means said it would get the city in line with state code changes that were made and will mirror the state’s code.
The final public hearing was for the auction of surplus property of the Fairmont Water Board. Means said whenever surplus property goes to auction it is important that council is in agreement that they declare the asset as surplus.
All four ordinances were voted on and passed unanimously.
Blood announced to council that she received her COVID-19 vaccine. Council member Gia Deasy announced she too received her vaccine. She said Marion County Schools have administered approximately 550 vaccinations of school staff.
“They’re starting the second rounds last week and they’ll finish up this month and the rest of the staff will be turned over to Department of Health and registered that way, but it does seem that vaccinations are coming through so I’m very thankful,” said Deasy.
Means encouraged everyone on council to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on the state’s registration site. She also said she was happy to announce that the fiscal year 2022 budget was balanced and finalized and ready for council review. Council will have special meeting Tuesday Feb. 16 to go through the information.
