Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.