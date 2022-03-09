FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council passed two large ordinances, one of which could bring 200,000 visitors to Fairmont per year.
Tuesday evening, city council held its regular meeting and discussed two projects that have been in the works for several years. One was for a sidewalk to be built on a section of Locust Avenue, and another to complete 2.5 miles of the city’s west side Rail Trail project.
The Rail Trail project has been in the works for well over 12 years. Shae Strait, Fairmont’s city planner, took to the podium with a stack of binders containing all the work, plans, ordinances and ideas gathered since the plans inception.
“We’ve planned this thing into the ground and here today we are talking about the first major steps of implementing this project,” Strait said. “This ordinance does two things: it authorizes the funding for the entirety of the west side [trail] and also authorizes the purchase agreement with CXS.”
The estimated cost of the project is $1.4 million, although the ordinance calls for a do not exceed amount of $2.5 million in case of any roadblocks the project may encounter.
One resident spoke in opposition to the project, claiming that it’s a waste of funding and pointed out the fact that the project failed to receive grant funding.
However, Strait assured council that the project is fully funded through Tax Increment Financing and that the studies his department has conducted shows that once Fairmont’s portion of the trail is connected to the Mon River Trail System, Fairmont can expect to see 200,000 to 300,000 visitors per year.
“Trails generate much more economic value than it takes to maintain them,” Strait said. “Trails such as this have other benefits, such as creating additional spendable income by creating alternative transportation routes for our citizens.”
Once complete, this portion of the trail will be connected to the greater Pittsburgh to Parkersburg trail project, that is currently inching closer to completion. With construction beginning on connecting the Mon River System to the Pittsburgh portion of the trail, as well as a portion that would connect downtown Fairmont to downtown Clarksburg.
The ordinance passed with all yeas and one abstention due to a conflict of interest. Councilmember Barry Bledsoe did not elaborate on his reason for abstaining.
The other public hearing held Tuesday was the Locust Avenue sidewalk project. The sidewalk would run between the entrance of Fleming Avenue to the entrance of McClane Drive. According to Strait, the project is projected to cost $700,000, however, bids are yet to go out and a more final estimate will be available at that time.
Strait was asked what the timeline is for the second phase of Locust to get sidewalks, but he didn’t have a definite answer.
“At this point in time, we have not begun the work required to obtain that,” Strait said. “Given that we are about to undergo several projects simultaneously, my department has been dedicated to making sure our three projects get underway.”
This project is part of a pedestrian access plan the city developed to add sidewalk infrastructure to the Edgemont area of Fairmont. According to Strait, Edgemont is the only neighborhood in the city with no pedestrian access to the rest of the network.
Two residents raised concerns at the meeting, worrying about their properties, which are situated at the bend of Locust Avenue as it heads toward the Country Club Road intersection.
Their chief worry was that the guardrail currently protecting their homes would be removed for the sidewalk installation and that the sidewalk was pointless and was a path, “from nowhere to nowhere,” as one of them put it.
However, Strait pointed out that the project was just one piece in a larger plan for pedestrian development in the area and that the guardrail would not only be replaced after the construction, but improved from its current state according to preliminary plans drawn by the West Virginia Department of Highways.
The sidewalk will also be outfitted with a new storm drainage system.
The ordinance passed unanimously and work is to begin as soon as bids are approved.
Council’s next meeting will be March 22 at 7 p.m. at the public safety building on Quincy Street.
