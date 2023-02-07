FAIRMONT — The city's budgeting process is underway for the 2023-24 budget.
Tuesday night, Fairmont City Council met with city department heads to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget that will be voted on in the coming weeks.
The budget came out balanced, with a general fund revenue of $20,992,959. Next year's budget — which will kick into effect in July if approved — boasts a 2.8 percent increase over the 2022-23 budget which amounts to around $427,622 increase.
"That is a lot of money, and when it came out to that I was very pleased to see an increase," City Manager Valerie Means said. "Recognizing that inflation is still around 7 percent, I was pleased with that number."
Around 61.9 percent of that general fund will be going to personnel salaries and benefits.
The increase in revenue for the city is from income numbers from the city's sales tax and business & occupancy tax, both of which increased in FY 22.
While the B&O revenue streams are increasing, the taxes themselves are not increasing, and Fairmont business owners still enjoy some of the lowest B&O taxes in the region.
In addition, Means said the budget was able to be balanced without any increase to fees collected by the city that are not tied to service payments.
However, Means pointed out to council that the fire fee is "woefully fit" for the expenditures racked up by the fire department.
Since the fire fee was last increased in 2017, the income from that fee has remained steady at around $1.05 million while the expenditures of the fire department have grown from $2.6 million in 2017 to $3.2 million in 2022.
"We have to look at the fire fee. These are very difficult decisions because we either have to raise revenues or look at cutting services," Means said. "This year we knew we had new council members and we're still in inflationary times so we just focused on balancing the budget."
The city also considered reevaluating the vacant building fee but at a later time.
The new budget also makes room for two new positions within the city, a parks and recreation administrator and a grant administrator.
Currently, these two positions are split among personnel in other divisions but the duties would be better carried out by dedicated staff.
City department heads have been tasked with writing and pursuing their own grants on top of their own daily duties, which has been less than productive.
Mayor Anne Bolyard, who works in grant administration, briefly spoke about the importance of having a dedicated grant writer position.
"With this grant administrator position there is the opportunity to seek out federal and state [dollars] that can cement partnerships and bring in revenue," Bolyard said. "I think that position is key."
The capital budget for projects and purchases is split between local and federal funds coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city's capital budget is made up of $745,100 of local money and $1,771,250 of federal money.
"These ARPA funds gives us the opportunity to do things we normally wouldn't be able to do, things that are truly needed," Means said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.