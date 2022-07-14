FAIRMONT — City Council met Tuesday night and heard the first reading of two ordinances relating to accessory dwelling units on residential properties.
Accessory dwelling units are smaller, independent residential dwelling units located within the same lot as a single-family stand-alone lot. As of right now, in residential districts, mobile home parks and in specialty districts — technology, education and recreation in Fairmont, ADUs are prohibited.
If these ordinances are passed, ADUs will be allowed in most specialty districts throughout Fairmont.
“I believe with hard work, among staff and the planning commissioners, we have come up with probably one of the most robust and comprehensive accessory dwelling unit ordinances in the state. We’ll put that to the test if it’s implemented,” Fairmont Director of Planning and Development Shae Strait said.
Council members Anne Bolyard and Josh Rice asked questions regarding how the districts will be affected by this. Bolyard mentioned a survey in which community members could state if they wanted the permit passed and Rice asked for an example of where AUDs would be permitted.
“Our zoning districts in the city of Fairmont — they are not continuous. They are kind of in groups together here and there,” Strait said.
Some examples of where AUDs could be located include general residential areas such as Loop Park, West End and Edgemont.
Strait said there is an interactive zoning map located on the city website. The public hearing for these ordinances will be held on July 26.
Allen Staggers from Marion Regional Development Corporation gave updates on what’s going on at the economic development agency. MRDC staff are working on being approved for master developer status at the Sharon Steel sight by the DEP. They are working with Main Street Fairmont — Staggers is a member of their board of directors and Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger is on the MRDC’s board. They are also working on budgets.
“Part of what we’re supposed to do is promote development, advance business, prosperity, and economic welfare in the city, encourage and assist business transactions located within the city, stimulate, promote and promote the expansion of all kinds of businesses, cooperate and act in conjunction with other organizations furnish provide sites technical assistance, through many of these, of course, and, you know, foster and promote the goals of the city, the city’s comprehensive plan. I think, in large part, we’ve accomplished many of these steps,” Staggers said.
Rabbi Joseph Hample from Morgantown appropriately set the tone for the meeting with prayer and mediation. He greeted everyone by saying, “What nice tents you have,” in Hebrew, which would mean dwellings or houses. As a visitor in Fairmont, he makes sure to say that every time he comes.
“No one race gets all the glory. Every tribe has its own laws and customs, yet all are descended from Noah, who keeps the rainbow covenant. Humanity is drawn to a shared ideal — a universal ethic,” Hample said.
