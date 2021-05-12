FAIRMONT — The Fairmont City Council held four public hearings at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. City Attorney Kevin Sansalone spoke in favor during all four public hearings.
The first ordinance offered a tax credit for owner occupied dwellings constructed within the city. The ordinance was approved by the city’s Home Rule Board in April.
In the body of the ordinance is a chart that provides the number of units that have to be constructed which corresponds the length of time which the credit is to be given. Then the percentages of the credit are set by the number of units and the number of years.
“The minimum number of units that can be constructed that can provide you with 100% credit for one year is 10. The units have to be completed within that year and their completion is determined by the issuance of a certificate of occupancy by the building inspector,” Sansalone said.
The credit can last up to 10 years if the contractor or developer constructs 100 units.
“Hopefully it will bring in some new housing stock into the city and provide for increased population,” Sansalone said.
The second public hearing was for an ordinance that satisfies the obligations of the city as a self-insured employer of the Worker’s Compensation Act.
“The self-insured practices of the city have resolved in an average annual surplus for many, many years,” Sansalone said.
The third hearing was for an ordinance authorizing the transfer of two parcels of real estate to the city. One parcel was located in Shadyside and the other Lieutenant Albert Court. Both properties have dilapidated and abandoned structures on them.
“Neither one of the properties are in any condition to be saved. Particularly the one in Shadyside, I actually think it’s partially collapsed,” Sansalone said.
The house was sold at a tax sale to the state. Nobody bid on the property so the city bid on it at a minimum bid and was awarded the property through the state auditor’s office.
The fourth hearing involved an ordinance dealing with the elimination of municipalities’ ability to regulate contractors except to require them to pay a fee the equivalent of a business license fee.
“Our current ordinance permits the city to revoke contractor’s licenses if they commit fraud and there are other situations. It’s more of a regulatory ordinance versus just a revenue raising measure,” Sansalone said.
Based on the fact it was regulatory, not just revenue raising, Sansalone determined, in consultation with the Municipal League, that it would violate the new statutory provisions.
“What the ordinance does is take all of the regulatory portions out of the ordinance,” Sansalone said.
The ordinance moves the fee to the revenue raising section of the business license fee so it’s only a revenue raising measure without being regulatory which is consistent with current legislation and case law that’s been decided by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
Mayor Tom Mainella said it seemed like the ordinance took out the protection the citizens had because the city can no longer revoke the contractor’s license for someone who commits fraud.
“Sounds like another in a long line of anti-city legislation...but that’s just the way they are,” Mainella said.
Council member Gia Deasy said she believes the word is out that the council is dedicated to code enforcement and improving housing in Fairmont.
“I can’t tell you how many phone calls each and every one of us are getting about concerns of bad buildings, places that need demolished, code enforcement,” Deasy said.
Council adopted a resolution revising its policy regarding demolition of dilapidated structures in the city. The revisions to the policy provided by the resolution were designed to facilitate and promote a less restricted and more robust and impactful demolition program.
After the work session held a few weeks ago, it was council’s desire to take that information back to City Hall and attempt to draft a resolution modifying the city’s March 2103 resolution.
Council made points to discuss and change such as tearing down clusters of bad buildings, taking buildings from worse condition to best condition based on a scale, and how the city bids out demolition and how the city acquires the properties.
“We’ve expanded our tools and we’ll hopefully be able to use all of the tools that are available to use versus just the acquisition of property and demolishing properties that the city owns,” Sansalone said.
Before, it was council’s concern that money was being spent on properties that they city owned but given the directive there will be an expansion of the expenditure of funds which will enable the city to demolish more properties.
At the same time, it will protect the fiscal responsibility that Fairmont has to the citizens by getting liens against those properties that are not acquired. If in the event those properties are sold in the future then the city would be able to recoup the money used to abate the nuisance and clean up the property, said Sansalone.
Council Member Barry Bledsoe echoed that one of council’s top priorities is getting rid of the bad buildings in the city.
“This is an awesome first step. I think there’s probably more steps we could take down the road but this is a first step,” Bledsoe said.
In other council news, council set up five public hearings to take place at their May 25 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.