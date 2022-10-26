FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont will be reviewing new contracts including increased wages for unionized city employees.
Tuesday, Fairmont City Council set a public hearing to review two ordinances regarding a new contract drawn up between the city and the union. The council chambers were full of city workers anxious to hear the results.
Earlier this month, union representatives met with City Manager Valerie Means to hash out the details of the contracts. The meeting was productive, according to Means, which isn’t always the case when contracts are being negotiated.
“I’ve been involved in some difficult negotiations where one side just doesn’t see the other side at all, that’s just the worst case scenario,” Means said. “But this whole process was very beneficial for both sides, because we both expressed truth and tried to understand where the other party was coming from. That was key to getting to an agreement.”
Attending the meeting Tuesday was Union Representative J.D. Wilson, who spoke to the council and thanked them for recently passing a premium pay package for city workers as thanks for their resiliency through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In turn, the council stood and applauded the city workers who attended the meeting and thanked them for their service to Fairmont. Mayor Tom Mainella spoke about the deep respect the council has for the city employees and all they do.
“I’m sure I can speak on behalf of everybody here when I say that we treasure and respect and thank all of our employees and appreciate them very much,” Mainella said.
Judging by the remarks given by Wilson, that respect is mutual. Wilson represents steel workers as well as city employees in West Virginia and said it’s not often he gets to have pleasant things to say coming out of a negotiation.
He said that the new contracts aim to keep the wages in Fairmont competitive and livable. While they’re by no means highest in the state, the increases will bring the city more in line with its peers nearby.
“This is the first negotiation that I’ve got to do where we have a very good working relationship with the city where there’s clear communication about what’s possible and what isn’t,” Wilson said. “I want to thank the city manager, and it’s not often I get to do that. Most of the time I just have to step back and say, ‘It is what it is.’”
The ordinances and the details of the contract will be given at the council’s next meeting, where the measure will come up for a vote.
In other business:
- Both Mayor Mainella and Councilmember Barry Bledsoe apologized for their action at the last council meeting, where arguments turned to name-calling between the two.
- Council gave a proclamation to HOPE Inc, thanking the organization’s members for their hard work aiding survivors of domestic abuse.
Council heard a presentation by Marcella Yaremchuck and her project
- on East Side.
The council’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
