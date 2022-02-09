FAIRMONT — Several parts of Fairmont’s zoning regulations may be getting a facelift.
Tuesday evening, the Fairmont City Council voted to set public hearings for three ordinances that are aimed at modernizing and simplifying aspects of the city’s zoning codes.
Shae Strait, director of city planning and development, said the three updates are to “get Fairmont’s land use regulations into a contemporary standard.”
“We believe that will work better for both businesses and residents and visitors going forward,” Strait said. “We’re constantly working to revise and update these codes to accommodate that, but as well we’re trying to set up some stepping stones for some major changes.”
Two major changes Strait named were a revised sign code for businesses and right-of-way design standards for future neighborhoods.
However, the three public hearings that were set Tuesday night were just the stepping stones, as Strait put it.
The first ordinance, if passed, will update definitions for certain businesses and manufactured homes. Both of these are being proposed to provide clarity and to gel with further changes to come.
The second ordinance, if passed, will update permitted uses of zoned districts. It includes changes such as permitting townhouses in commercial districts and disallowing gas stations in residential districts.
The third ordinance, if passed, will eliminate duplicative language that has been updated to fit elsewhere.
All three of these ordinances will have their public hearings at the council’s next regular meeting on Feb. 22. At the meeting, Strait will break down each ordinance during a presentation.
The council also heard a citizen’s petition from Kevin Blaney, a community member and non-traditional student at Fairmont State University.
Blaney presented the council with what he called “an electric unicycle.”
“The device I have with me tonight... is what they call a personal electrical vehicle,” Blaney said to the council. “It looks like a gimmick to some people... but this is a mode of transportation.”
Blaney told the council that he was pulled over by a city officer while riding his PEV to campus. The officer cited several city codes that classify PEVs as recreational vehicles and that they are not permitted on the road and should be driven on the sidewalk.
“[The officer] told me there really aren’t a lot of regulations on it and that it’d be best to stay off the road and stick to the sidewalk,” Blaney said. “The issue is this is a 31 mile-per-hour vehicle. This is not a skateboard, this is not a hoverboard... this is a mode of transportation.”
Blaney petition the council to go over the codes regarding PEVs, because electric bikes — another PEV that is growing in popularity — will likely soon make their way into Fairmont.
“This is something we should maybe look into, I know we don’t have any idea — we’ve never dealt with something like this before,” Councilmember Josh Rice said.
The council agreed to look into the matter.
Other business:
- Mayor Tom Mainella gave a proclamation encouraging the city’s residence to take part in Black History Month.
- The mayor also honored Janice Watts, a Fairmont woman who passed away recently, who was the creator of the city’s flag.
- Several councilmembers thanks Tim Liebrecht for his service to Main Street Fairmont and wished him well in his new endeavors.
The council will met for a work session on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to discuss the new city budget and then for regular session on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.