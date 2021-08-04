FAIRMONT — The possible resignation of city councilman Blair Montgomery leaves Fairmont’s City Council with the responsibility to replace him within 30 days.
“By charter, city council has to place someone in his seat within 30 days of the date of his resignation,” said Mayor Tom Mainella. “But his resignation is not official yet. It’s expected, but it’s not official.”
Prior to being elected to city council in November 2020, Montgomery served on the Marion County Board of Education, for one term. According to School Board President Mary Jo Thomas, who served on the board of education with Montgomery, who has had a recent recurrence of health issues.
“He’s had some health challenges,” Thomas said, adding, “he’s been a wonderful person to work with.”
In the Nov. 3 election, Montgomery upset former Fairmont deputy mayor Phil Mason for the District 7 seat. He began his four-year term on Jan. 12, less than seven months ago.
While it’s not common to appoint new members to city council, it happens occasionally.
“We’ve done this before,” Mainella said. “It’s happened four or five times since I’ve been on council. We will publish requests for people who are interested — we have five days to take names – and we will interview them quickly.”
City council members then vote on the nominated candidates. In situations like this, a simple majority vote is all that’s necessary to make an appointment.
“It’s a simple procedure,” Mainella said. “We just need to agree, just like anything else, on who we want. It can be a 5-4 vote.”
If council members are unable to reach a decision during regular meetings, the mayor can call a special session to ensure the new member is appointed within the 30-day period, “but hopefully we won’t have to do that,” Mainella said.
“The kicker is if we don’t do it — if we can’t agree — if we don’t get somebody within 30 days, then we have to hold a special election. And nobody wants that, for sure. But it’s not been a problem in the past,” Mainella continued. “We’ve been able to do it easily within 30 days.”
Because Montgomery represents Fairmont’s District 7, the person who replaces him will also have to reside in that district. Then, to keep the seat, the newly appointed council member will have to run in the next election.
Mainella was reluctant to discuss any upcoming decisions related to Montgomery’s expected resignation. “I really don’t want to discuss it,” he said, “because it’s his health and it’s his situation.”
Montgomery couldn’t be reached for comment.
In September 2019, Montgomery announced he would retire his post as president of Pierpont Community and Technical College after a 36-year career in higher education.
Montgomery began his career as a student affairs counselor at the college in June 1974. In 1983, he was named director of college’s Clarksburg campus and was instrumental in the development and opening of the Gaston Caperton Center in that city’s downtown area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.