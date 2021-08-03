FAIRMONT — The possible resignation of city councilman Blair Montgomery leaves Fairmont’s City Council with the responsibility to replace him within 30 days.
“By charter, city council has to place someone in his seat within 30 days of the date of his resignation,” said Mayor Tom Mainella. “But his resignation is not official yet. It’s expected, but it’s not official.”
In addition to his work on city council, Montgomery has been a member of Marion County’s board of education since 2016. According to Mary Jo Thomas, who has also served on the board of education, Montgomery has had a recent recurrence of health issues. “He’s had some health challenges,” Thomas said, adding, “he’s been a wonderful person to work with.”
In last November’s city council election, Montgomery upset former Fairmont deputy mayor Phil Mason for the District 7 seat. He began his four-year term on Jan. 12, less than seven months ago.
While it’s not common to appoint new members to city council, it happens occasionally. “We’ve done this before,” Mainella said. “It’s happened four or five times since I’ve been on council. We will publish requests for people who are interested – we have five days to take names – and we will interview them quickly.”
City council members then votes on the nominated candidates. In situations like this, a simple majority vote is all that’s necessary. “It’s a simple procedure,” Mainella said. “We just need to agree, just like anything else, on who we want. It can be a 5-4 vote.”
If council members are unable to reach a decision during regular meetings, the mayor can call a special session to ensure the new member is appointed within the 30-day period, “but hopefully we won’t have to do that,” Mainella said.
“The kicker is if we don’t do it – if we can’t agree – if we don’t get somebody within 30 days, then we have to hold a special election. And nobody wants that, for sure. But it’s not been a problem in the past,” Mainella continued. “We’ve been able to do it easily within 30 days.”
Because Montgomery represents Fairmont’s District 7, the person who replaces him will also have to be from that district. Then, to keep the seat, the newly appointed council member will have to run in the next election.
Mainella was reluctant to discuss any upcoming decisions related to Montgomery’s expected resignation. “I really don’t want to discuss it,” he said, “because it’s his health and it’s his situation. I really don’t feel comfortable talking about it.”
Mongomery couldn’t be reached for comment.
