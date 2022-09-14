FAIRMONT — The Fairmont City Council joined organizations across the state in opposing Amendment 2, which will be on the ballot in November.
Tuesday, city council’s meeting ended with a majority of its members voting to oppose the passage of Amendment 2, one of several constitutional amendments that West Virginians will vote on in November.
Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Act, would give the state legislature the power to change or terminate property taxes on “tangible machinery” used in business as well as the personal tax on motor vehicles.
This amendment doesn’t automatically remove the taxes, but it gives the legislature the authority to remove the taxes.
Many take issue with the proposition, because the lawmakers have not agreed to a plan to backfill the nearly $550 million these tax breaks would remove from the budgets of counties all across West Virginia.
Others, like Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella, believe this takes power away from the municipalities and gives it to Charleston.
“I first was elected to City Council in 1998, so I’ve been watching this process for a lot of years. It seems like for the last seven or eight years the legislature has done things to hurt cities,” Mainella said. “Now they’re trying to do something to hurt counties and cities.”
The majority of the money that comes out of the property taxes targeted by Amendment 2 goes to emergency services and county schools as well as the majority of the budget county commissions have to work with.
Last week, the West Virginia Association of Counties and the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia voted to oppose the amendment. Counties across the state have followed suit, publicly opposing Amendment 2. The Marion County Commission has yet to do so, but heard a presentation about the amendment at their most recent meeting.
Fairmont Deputy Mayor Donna Blood also voiced her opposition to the amendment Tuesday night.
“We could potentially lose a school in the county if this passes and the city would not have control over the taxes anymore and that’s a bad precedent to set,” she said.
Councilmember David Kennedy was vocal in his support of the amendment and said it will foster business growth in the state.
Kennedy said that the burden would only be temporary and that organizations effected by the budget cuts should “trim the fat and tighten their belts.”
“Just this week, Warren Buffet said he’s bringing a $600 million titanium factory to Jackson County,” Kennedy said. “These items are going to be painful for a small time, but they’re necessary to bring people here.”
Kennedy was the sole no vote against the resolution. The rest of the council voted to stand in opposition to Amendment 2, with the exception of Councilmember Barry Bledsoe who was absent Tuesday night.
Essential worker pay increase
Tuesday, council set a public hearing for the first use of the $8 million given to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan.
The council plans to set aside $1.2 million to give all city employees a $4,000 to $5,000 pay increase for a limited time as thanks for their work during the pandemic.
The largest group receiving the pay will be emergency responders. Notable exceptions from the pay increase will be elected officials, board and commission members and volunteers.
“If passed, this will go to all full- and part-time employees for their continued work during the pandemic,” City Manager Valerie Means said. “This was something that came out as an allowable use of the federal funds and council thought it was important to recognize the employees, as do I.”
The public hearing and final vote for the temporary pay increase will be on the agenda at the council’s next meeting Sept. 27.
Other business:
- Council recognized Gold Star Mother’s Day, a day of thanks to all military mothers, specifically those who lost children in the line of duty.
- Council recognized two young men who are working to attain the rank of Eagle Scout and were attending the meeting to work toward their citizenship badge.
- Council swore in Jeff Lilly as the city’s new municipal judge.
- City emergency responders were thanked for their work with awards of recognition from the Rising Stars’ afterschool program.
