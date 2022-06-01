FAIRMONT — It’s been a decade since the City of Fairmont increased water rates.
At a recent Fairmont City Council work session, councilmembers discussed a proposal to increase for the city’s water utility, which services a large portion of Marion County, including Mannington, Fairview and Rivesville.
Utility Manager John Carson said that the last time the city raised water rates was 2012, rates for sewer services haven’t been increased since 2008 and stormwater hasn’t been increased since the service was launched in 2006.
Fairmont utility boards have been vying for a cost increase since before COVID, but the pandemic and the financial woes it brought to the public put a pause on any hopes of a rate hike.
“Our boards noticed our debt service rates going down and saw the need for a rate increase a couple years ago,” Carson said. “Just as we started to look at the process, we put a hold on it just because of what everyone was going through.”
Now that the threat of COVID-related job loss has waned, and bills have been paid, the board members are comfortable moving forward and presenting the request to the city council.
The ordinance will increase the cost of all city water utilities — sewer, stormwater and water. The ordinance has had its first reading already and is expected to pass on June 14 due to the need. Due to COVID, the city water service had to dip into reserve funds to continue operations while customers’ bills were being paused, and service was critical despite a customer’s ability to pay.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella said that the rate hike has been needed for a while.
“It’s been a long time coming. With inflation and COVID they’ve had to dip into reserves and if that keeps happening, we won’t have that to fall back on,” Mainella said. “If that happens, we’ll have to have a major [cost] increase, so I think a small increase now is justified.”
The plan for raising utility rates consists of raising prices slowly over three years. For example, if a resident’s current water bill is $22.18, next year it will increase to $23.71, two years from now it will be $25.36 and by year three it will be $29.79, which is a total hike of $7.61.
As Mainella said, the rate increase comes at a time where utilities are still trying to recover from revenue losses due to COVID and are battling inflation at the same time.
“These are needed and we’re not asking for anything more than we need,” Carson said. “Inflation and supply chain issues have caused the costs of everything to go up and our costs have gone up as well. Everybody knows the issues and are familiar with how bad the inflation is right now.”
In the past, rate increases have been met with animosity, but Mainella said he hasn’t heard any complaints from his constituents so far. He’s hoping that since it’s been so long since a hike has gone through, that water customers will be understanding about why the rates need to increase.
“Everything’s getting more expensive, and our water isn’t an exception. I think people might be expecting this increase,” Mainella said. “The cost of bread is going up, the cost of milk is going up and everything is going up, this just has to happen.”
The rate increase is expected to be on the council’s June 14 agenda alongside a public hearing on the topic.
