FAIRMONT — The investigation of Wednesday’s fire that caused approximately $500,000 worth of damage at the Clarion Inn may not be completed this week.
Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said that the agency has two investigators on the scene at the hotel who are working to determine the cause of the blaze that started in the kitchen Wednesday afternoon.
“Sometimes these things can take days, sometimes they can take hours,” Baltic said Thursday in a phone interview.
The fire was reported at 1:30 p.m., according to officials at the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, which took the lead because the hotel in the department’s service area.
“At this time, I can provide that there were no injuries or fatalities during the fire. The Clarion Inn will remain closed until further notice,” Winfield VFD spokesperson Erin Ramsey said.
Firefighters from 18 different departments in Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties responded to the scene off East Grafton Road Wednesday along with the Marion County Rescue Squad and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
“Original size up that was provided by fire rescue consisted of a possible fire in the dining room, with heavy black smoke inside. R133 and B139 quickly responded to scene, as they were already out getting fuel. Units arrived on scene to report heavy smoke showing, and shortly after advised they had a working fire,” officials from the Winfield VFD posted on social media. “Crews immediately made entry into the building in attempt to gain control of the fire.”
Firefighters used ladder trucks “to gain control of the fire in the roof of the building.”
Concerned about the chance the roof would collapse, firefighters worked to evacuate short-stay occupants of the hotel.
“Once it was determined to be safe for re-entry, crews were immediately sent back into the building to continue working on fire suppression,” the post continued.
Sheriff’s deputies and the West Virginia Division of Highways shut down traffic to prevent vehicles from entering the scene of the blaze.
Multiple crews worked together to ensure firefighting units had enough water to extinguish the fire.
“Search and rescue teams were sent into the building to ensure that every room was unoccupied and all residents were accounted for,” the post continued. “We are very thankful to say that during this fire there were no injuries or fatalities.”
No information was provided about how many people were evacuated from the fire or whether any social service agencies have acted to help them find shelter in the aftermath of the fire.
After the evacuations, firefighters worked to ensure there were not ‘hot spots’ in the building.
“Crews worked tirelessly for approximately 10 hours until all apparatus were able to be placed back into service,” states the post.
Crews from the Marion County Rescue Squad were on medical standby at the scene of the fire Wednesday and nearby restaurants provided food to the firefighters.
Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Bunners Ridge Fire Department, Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department, Monongah Volunteer Fire Department, Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department, Mannington Volunteer Fire Department, Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department, Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department, Fairview Volunteer Fire Department and Fairmont Fire Department responded to the fire from Marion County.
Spelter Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department and Bridgeport Fire Department responded from Harrison County.
Triune-Halleck Fire Department and Clinton District Fire Department responded from Monongalia counties.
