FAIRMONT – The Oliver Avenue Community Garden is now open for the season.
On Thursday Marion County Parks and Recreation held an open house where planter beds could be rented for $20 for the season. There were tables from West Virginia University Extension Services and Learning Resources, who were handing out information about upcoming events and garden and food resources.
“We rent the beds to individuals and organizations that either don’t have space in their yard or just want to learn how to garden,” Garden Coordinator Shelby Dillon said.
Individuals who rented a planter bed Thursday spent time talking with each other and some worked on de-weeding their planter box. Some said they participate just to get outside and move around to help with depression, while others find the program essential to learn how to grow their own food.
Richard Collier and Andy Cavanagh, two residents who rented planter beds Thursday, sat and talked while brainstorming what they will plant. Both said they will give whatever they grow to anyone who wants it. Collier said he will plant butternut squash, tomato plants, cucumbers, beans, herbs, sage and something that climbs on a trellis.
“We may have trouble getting food in the future. Food insecurity is a real threat right now because of Putin,” Collier said. “It’s important to know how to grow things for survival.”
Cavanagh said he just loves to grow things.
“These are my people,” Cavanagh said.
At the Fairmont Community Garden, there is a seed library, all of the tools needed to garden with, a composting station and a water collection station, but Marion County Master Gardener Sue Haddix said it’s most valuable to be able to work with other people.
Haddix has been a Master Gardener for over 15 years and said it has been most beneficial to be able to ask other gardeners for advice or ideas. While you learn a lot in gardening classes, you learn just as much talking to others, she said.
The Marion County Master Gardeners have five beds at the community garden. While working on them last year, Haddix and another master gardener were able to talk to a woman who had bushy tomato plants. They were able to talk about how to trim some of the branches for optimal tomato success.
“I love putting my hands in the dirt and seeing things grow. I love seeing the wildlife in the area, but I think it’s important because it’s becoming a lost art. There’s a lot of ins and outs that people can learn. Not only do you learn about the plants in the area you grow in, but I think you learn a little bit about yourself, too,” Dillon said.
The Marion County Master Gardeners are hosting their Annual Heirloom Plant Sale May 7 at Prickett’s Fort. Dillon said the sale is a great opportunity for people to purchase plants for their beds.
People who purchase a planter bed have access to the community garden whenever, but those who do not can come during public hours. Public hours are held on Sundays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Dillion said there are still planter beds left to rent. For more information, can visit the Fairmont Community Garden Facebook Page or email programs@mcparc.com.
