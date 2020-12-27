FAIRMONT — Outgoing Fairmont City Council Member Phil Mason passed away Dec. 24. He was 66.
Outgoing Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield worked with Mason on council since 2016 when they both were elected. In 2018, Merrifield was voted by his fellow council members to serve as mayor while Mason was chosen to serve as deputy mayor. Both men served in those roles through this month.
Merrifield said Mason always worked to improve the city while on council, and brought different points of view about issues.
“He liked Fairmont obviously, even though he wasn’t born here,” Merrifield said. “He always came up with a different way to look at things. Whether you agreed with him all the time or not... He was definitely good at coming up with alternative viewpoints on things you may not have thought about.”
Mason was passionate about a few projects the council was engaged in, including the creation of I-68 route through Marion County, and he wanted to bring an indoor rec center to the city, Merrifield said.
“Something he was passionate about from day one was he wanted to get an indoor rec center for the kids,” Merrifield said. “It was very important to him; he felt very strongly that Fairmont needs one.”
Merrifield also extended his condolences to Mason’s family, and said he is sorry his passing happened during the holiday season.
“He was definitely his own man and his own person and was always independent in his thinking, and would always be there to make a contribution,” Merrifield said.
In early 2019, when asked to comment on the passing of the late Bob Gribben, of Fairmont, Mason said Gribben’s life is an example of how someone can move into a new community and become involved quickly and make a difference. Mason calls that phenomenon “the spirit of Fairmont.”
“When a person chooses to make Fairmont their home and they bring their own personal energy and resources to the community, it just becomes part of the fabric and makes Fairmont greater than what we are,” Mason said.
In March 2017, Mason was instrumental in getting Fairmont City Council to pass a resolution to support the expansion of West Virginia Route 2 from Parkersburg to Chester into a four-lane highway and extensions Interstate 68 of North Central West Virginia westward to the Ohio Valley.
Mason said the expanded road would boost local tourism and promote economic development as part of the proposed route would go through the northern part of Marion County, which could potentially be a positive asset to the area.
“There’s a thriving economy in the Ohio Valley; there’s a thriving economy in the Mon Valley,” Mason said . “And if the two were just connected, I think we would support each other, I think both economies would benefit from that extension.
“To be able to open up that area for tourism and development would be a terrific thing for the State of West Virginia.”
Mason’s family requests residents to make a donation to the Union Mission in Fairmont where he once served as president of the board of directors. Pastor George Batten, executive director of the Mission, said Mason made an impact during his time of service.
“He certainly devoted his time and energy to the purpose of the mission,” Batten said. “He had a heart for troubled people. I think part of the reason he ran for city council would have been because he wanted to make a bigger impact and he certainly had an opportunity in the capacity to help the mission and make a bigger impact.”
Batten said hearing of Mason’s passing comes as a shock and he wishes the former city council member’s family his condolences.
“It’s kind of a shock. “It really is a hard time of year to lose someone. He definitely left an impact on the Mission,” Batten said.
West Virginia House Delegate-elect Guy Ward, of White Hall, said he will remember Mason for being passionate about Fairmont.
“We saw eye-to-eye on a lot of issues and he really had his heart in the right place. I thought he was doing a really great job,” Ward said.
Ward expressed his condolences for Mason’s family.
In his immediate family, Mason is survived by his wife, Dr. Marie Mason and children, Paul Mason, Leah Mason, Tyler Mason and Jessica Mason.
The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1660 Mary Lou Retton Dr. on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.
Reporter Eddie Trizzino also contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.