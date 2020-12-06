FAIRMONT — Three days after she tested positive for COVID-19, entered the emergency room and was admitted to United Hospital Center, Dana Harrington called her husband on video chat.
“That Sunday, I got a video call from Dana and I was thinking, ‘She’s calling to tell me to come pick her up because she’s good,’ but what she did was tell me they were putting her on a ventilator,” said Antonio Harrington, 43, of Fairmont. “Ninety percent of the time they put you on a ventilator, you ain’t comin’ home.”
Since April 10, the day Dana Harrington, 47, tested positive for COVID-19, she and her family endured what Antonio describes as the craziest roller coaster ride of their lives.
After the ventilator entered her care plan on April 13, Dana would be placed in a medically-induced coma for six weeks. At the same time, Antonio tested positive for COVID-19 as well as their 22-year-old son, who have both recovered.
“From my understanding, most people are only on a ventilator for 10-14 days at the most — I was on it for 18 days and off two and ended up back on it for three more days,” said Dana Harrington, who is still undergoing recovery and still has the tracheostomy tube.
Ninety percent of her airway is blocked due to scar tissue that has grown in the area since April, she cannot speak and has trouble breathing. Her interview with The Times West Virginian was conducted via a chat app.
“Well, I still struggle with energy because I currently cannot breathe from my nose or mouth — only through the trach,” she said.
Looking back over the series of events, Dana said, she began feeling “really drained” about a month before she was tested for COVID-19. She had just led a new training class at a local call center — where she said she contracted the virus — the week she was admitted to the hospital in Bridgeport.
“It had become a real struggle for me to even get out of bed, but I figured it was due to other medical reasons,” said Dana, who has diabetes and high blood pressure. “I didn’t know enough about COVID-19 to even think that’s what it was.”
Along with the COVID-19 diagnosis, physicians said she also had double pneumonia, which would have to be treated in tandem with the coronavirus. She said doctors were determined to clean up the fluid in her lungs so they could concentrate on treating the COVID-19.
“She was only supposed to be on the ventilator for 14 days, tops,” said Antonio Harrington. “They did not know what else to do. They gave her a feeding tube in her nose and said they would have to transfer her to [J.W.] Ruby [Memorial Hospital] for the trach as the only option due to the situation with her lungs.”
Within a week, “the pneumonia was almost completely gone,” he said.
In the beginning of May, Dana was transferred to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where doctors performed the tracheostomy.
“Other than knowing that people with diabetes were more susceptible to the virus because of their immune system, I don’t think they knew much more at the time. It was definitely like trial and error,” Dana said.
When she was released from J.W. Ruby on May 28, Dana could not walk on her own and had to undergo physical therapy.
“She was learning how to sit up and stand up in the hospital,” said Antonio Harrington. “When she got home, she was using a walker. Three or four weeks, she used the walker at home.”
Dana credits her faith in God and the prayers of what could be thousands of people across the U.S. as the only reason she has lived through COVID-19.
“I am one of the fortunate ones. I don’t think I was supposed to make it based on all I’ve been through and still going through,” she said. “The only thing worse would be if I didn’t make it! I feel like I still have a lot of living to do.”
She is also grateful for the cards and post-hospital visits that members of her church, Agape Life Ministries, have provided. Her pastor, Regina Riley, was shocked when she heard Dana had contracted COVID-19 because she had just talked with Dana in their neighborhood three days earlier.
“It was just a shock to all of us and we just started praying for her,” Riley said. “It just happened so quickly that she went from that to being on a ventilator. It was heartbreaking.”
Riley and her church family began mobilizing parishioners and family and friends of friends to pray for Dana’s swift recovery, something she calls “Each one, reach one.”
“She’s actually one of our lead singers — the voice that she has — I mean a beautiful anointed singer,” Riley said. “It was a blow to the praise team not to have her there. My main concern was just her getting better, not just for us, but for her whole family.”
Dana Harrington said she is thankful for the care she received at both hospitals, and that she wanted to tell her COVID-19 story now because she stills sees people who do not think the coronavirus is real. She said it’s time that everybody simply “woke up.”
“This is not a hoax. Lives have been lost and people like me are suffering because of COVID-19,” Dana said. “I wish it wasn’t real but my situation proves this is not a game and it is not for the weak. If you want to keep yourself and family safe, do what is mandated. It’s a little thing that can save you and others from big problems.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.