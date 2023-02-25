FAIRMONT — After several days of sunny weather, it was fitting that on the day of the 19th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl, a bit of a cold front came through town, complete with a smattering of snow shortly before noon Saturday.
Though conditions were not as favorable as earlier in the week, the participants gathered at the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Complex did not have their spirits dampened.
The Ice Bowl took over Morris Park on Saturday, with charitable intentions of raising money and food donations for the Soup Opera in downtown Fairmont.
The Soup Opera, which offers meals and necessities for homeless individuals and anyone in need, has been receiving support from the tournament for each of the 19 years the Ice Bowl has ran.
"From the very first year, we chose the Soup Opera downtown, and we've done this now with them for 19 years," Tournament Director Phillip Burton said. "We like supporting them."
The Soup Opera made chili for the 35 Ice Bowl players in attendance and its director was on-site for the competition.
The Ice Bowl is not an event limited to Fairmont. Ice Bowls fall under a single umbrella of nationwide events, started in 1987 to raise awareness for disc golf.
In 1996, partnering with local or regional charities became a central part of Ice Bowls across America, and since then, over $5.96 million has been raised through the efforts of tournaments like Fairmont's.
"The Ice Bowl really is a nationwide event," Burton said. "It's more or less the concept of playing disc golf in the winter time, getting outside and raising money for a food charity."
"How can it be better?" Michael Devaney, a competitor on Saturday, said in-between rounds. "This is for getting food to people who need it, and that's a great thing."
In addition to raising money through entry fees, participants are encouraged to also donate food for the Soup Opera as well.
The Ice Bowl is one part of many tournaments that the Burtons have a hand in, all centered around Disc Golf at the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Complex.
"We built these courses," Burton said. "Seth Burton is our son, and this is the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Complex. We built this in his memory and we continue to have that as our inspiration.
"The Ice Bowl's a small part of what we do. We run eight tournaments a year on the courses here. The biggest one in the fall has 200-300 players for three days. These two courses here are rated in the Top 100 out of over 10,000 courses nationwide."
The courses and the cause have kept people coming back. Michael Devaney said he has attended the Ice Bowl eight or nine times since its inception, with fun and fellowship intertwined with the good cause the tournaments support.
"People who play disc golf are pretty much all nice people," Devaney said. "It's fun, it's relaxing to be around. It's really great stuff."
"It gets people outside, it's fun, it can be done by people of any age," Burton said. "[My father-in-law] played tournaments in his 80's, we have a 10 year-old playing today. It's a lifetime sport, you can learn to play in a day and work on it for the rest of your life."
