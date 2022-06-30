FAIRMONT — The current DMV Driver Testing Center, located at Marion Square, will be close July 1 to allow state workers to move to its new location at 2800 Middletown Commons.
On Tuesday, July 5, customers may take advantage of the DMV’s full array of services at its new location. According to a press release from the DMV, customers who had planned to use the Fairmont facility on July 1 may use nearby sites in Clarksburg or Morgantown.
The Middletown Commons office will reopen as a “full service” Regional Office, and DMV customer service agents will be able to perform transactions such as processing vehicle titles and registrations and issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards and renewals), in addition to driver’s license knowledge and skills testing.
Gov. Jim Justice is expected to join DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier to visit the new location for a grand opening ceremony in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.