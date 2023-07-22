FAIRMONT — For the past four years, cars pulling into Palatine Park have angled their rear doors toward one another, unloading cargoes of fresh fruit, vegetables, and produce side by side.
It’s a familiar sight for many area residents, who have come to view the Fairmont Farmers Market as a tradition of the summer, every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon downtown.
Held for more than 40 years, the market is embedded in the town’s history, and has played a part in some resident’s livelihoods since they set foot in Marion County.
When Sudawan Richardson immigrated to the United States from Thailand more than two decades ago, she had trouble finding a job as a teacher, her original profession, because of a newfound language barrier. She turned to what she knew best — farming.
“My family in Thailand, we have [a] big farm,” she said. Arriving “here, I can’t sit around, watch TV. That’s not me. That’s not what I do.”
With a childhood of farming and gardening under her belt, Richardson picked up a career in agriculture, and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. In 2003, she established Richardson Farm with her husband Tom in Fairmont, replete with nine gardens and three greenhouses.
After 20 years of taking part in the market, she said this year might be her last. She is currently looking for potential buyers of the farm. “I’d like to retire now,” she said.
Richardson is not the only vendor with a storied history. Fairmont native Joni Kay Constante oversees the market, while also running a farm of her own in Morgantown called Goatsbeard Market Farm.
Constante began the farm after retiring from her day job. “I’m retired and I’m working harder now than when I was working from paycheck to paycheck,” she said.
Regardless, the market, held from 4 to 6 p.m., has provided her a meaningful opportunity to engage with the place she calls home.
“It’s really wonderful to be able to grow organic, fresh vegetables and be able to provide it to our community,” she said. “We see the same people coming and become friends.”
New Fairmont resident Jennifer Hooks comes to the market each week, and said it provides her much-needed fresh produce, given that she moved too late in the season to “get anything in the ground” herself.
Hooks grew up on a small farm, and said she is used to fresh fruit and vegetables. With the market, she can access a quality of produce that feels like home.
The market is still bringing in new vendors of all ages. On Thursday, first-time vendors and sisters Adaleigh Hardesty, 12, and Hailey Davis, 10, opened a stall with their cousin Adellei Hardesty, 10, where the three girls sold squash and zucchini they grew in their home garden in Rivesville.
“Last year we planted a lot of stuff, but our goats got into them,” Adaleigh said. “Then this year I guess it just turned out.”
The girls noted that working with family marked a highlight of their first time selling produce.
“It’s been fun,” Adaleigh said. “It’s been really fun.”
Constante noted that the mission of the market is to bring fresh produce to the local community, and help community members connect with the people who grow their food.
“Things might cost a dime more than at Walmart, but it hasn’t traveled across the country,” she said. “It’s local. You get to know who’s growing your stuff.”
Reach Jack at jwalker@timeswv.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.