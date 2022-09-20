MORGANTOWN — A playroom in WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will be named by Fairmont Federal Credit Union.
The local bank donated $50,000 to the hospital, which Vice President of Nursing Clinical Services and Associate Chief of Services Mary Fanning said will go towards hospital’s School Intervention Program. The program helps children keep up with the classes while in the hospital.
“We want to expand our programs and resources that will be available for our children, to be able to provide them the normalcy that they would have when they are in the school system,” Fanning said.
Fanning said with the School Intervention Program, they have an on-site school teacher that will plan programs and buy materials and supplies with the donated money, so that students can return to school without missing anything, after an extended stay at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
“I’m excited to give them (the students) a sense of a normal life. School is the work of children, so we want to continue that, despite them struggling with different illnesses and diseases processes,” Fanning said.
For years, Fairmont Federal Credit Union has donated annually to local children’s hospitals, Vice President of Market Development at Fairmont Federal Credit Union Stacey Harvey said. They have also donated through Children’s Miracle Network and Credit Unions for Kids and have supported the School Intervention Program from the beginning by providing the seed money to get started.
“I have a love for the kids and it’s just such a great program. I love that our credit union is so focused on giving back to the communities that we serve,” Harvey said.
Launched in 2018, the School Intervention Program is getting an upgrade in tandem with opening of the new hospital.
“We love that it focuses on children. It’s great and helps a child that is in the hospital at that time to have that liaison and help them get back into the classroom, when they do go back to the classroom, with their students and teachers and not fall so far behind, so it’s a great program that the children hospital offers,” Harvey said.
With the donation, the credit union will be able to name a playroom.
“We were thrilled. It was very exciting when the opportunity was presented to us to have a naming opportunity and be able to name a child’s playroom in the children’s hospital,” Harvey said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand-opening celebration for the children’s hospital will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.. Fanning said the community is invited to attend.
“We’re just very grateful for the community coming out and we hope to see them on Saturday,” Fanning said.
For more information, visit the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital website or Fairmont Federal Credit Union’s website.
