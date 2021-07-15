FAIRMONT — After breaking ground more than 13 months ago in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Side’s new fire station is 85 percent complete.
The Fairmont Fire Department has outgrown its outdated East Side station and is looking forward to moving into the fresh building just down the street on the corner of Morgantown Avenue and East Park Avenue.
Built over 100 years ago, the living quarters are cramped, the structure is outdated and the truck bays are too small for modern equipment.
“The apparatus of today, we can hardly fit in the door,” Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons said . “A lot of health and safety issues, breathing in the diesel fumes — it’s just not conducive to the health and safety of firefighters today. It was time to expand.”
The new, 8,000 square-foot facility, just up the street from the old location, is nearing completion. The city has invested just over $3 million into the project and the hope is that it will be fully functioning in the fall.
Dubbed “Fairmont Fire Station No. 2,” construction began in August 2020. The 14-month project is now 85% complete according to Veritas, the company heading the construction.
“We’ll be completed in late September,” said Marty Turner, project manager for the new station. “In a month we’ll have a lot more of this opened up.”
As it is now, the building is finished structurally. The main things left to finish are the interior facilities and making the building livable for the firefighters who will stay in the new station.
When the station first opens, three firefighters will staff the building per shift. The facility is being built to house four fighters at a time. The fire chief hopes to reach a point of staffing four firefighters per shift.
The original station down the street is mainly surrounded by commercial spaces. This new station is in the middle of a residential area. This, as well as the lot size, put some restrictions on the scale of the building.
“One thing for fire stations is that they always have a civic presence,” said Adam Rohaly, lead architect for the project. “This [station] is sort of right in the middle of a neighborhood, so we tried to keep the scale overall down but give it enough of presence so someone knows that’s where to go if there’s an emergency.”
And the architecture of the the new Station No. 2 certainly accomplishes this. The main entryway and lobby walks into a square tower of glass panels.
At the top of the tower are red and white panels that will flash when there’s an emergency call at the station, alerting drivers that there will be fire engines pulling out onto the street.
The tower pays homage to the old station’s façade.
Like its predecessor, the new building is hoped to last the Fire Department for 70 to 100 years. However, the pieces and parts of the new facility are specifically chosen to last and be safe well into the future.
“Really a lot of the building materials throughout were chosen for longevity but also low maintenance,” Rohlay said. “That way, they’re not out here painting siding or anything like that.”
The layout of the building is designed to separate the work space, and separates all the chemicals and fumes the firefighters work with from the living space.
“We want to keep all that bad stuff out,” Simmons said.
The design still keeps the two areas connected in a way that allows the fighters to run from anywhere in the building to be immediately available to respond to an emergency.
Aiding to the immediacy, the fire department opted for a more modern version of the classic fire pole. Leading from the second floor living area straight to the garage bay is a fireman’s slide, which will allow firefighters to slip right from their bedrooms into the garage.
The project is the first new station in Fairmont built since the city renovated the public safety building on Quincy Street around 2015.
Accompanying the station’s three flag poles in the front will be a memorial honoring the two firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty in the history of Fairmont’s Fire department. Okey Shaw, who died in 1925 in a structure fire, and Humphrey Taylor, who died of smoke inhalation fighting in the Fairmont Theater fire in 1945.
There will be a plaque honoring the two men in front of the new station.
The old station building will be posted for sale by the City of Fairmont once the new facility is up and running.
