FAIRMONT — Fairmont firefighters recently relaunched a tradition that was forcibly paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past Labor Day, the Fairmont chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters restarted the annual “Fill the Boot” drive that had been in limbo since 2019 due to COVID-19.
IAFF Local 318 in Fairmont raised over $11,000 that will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help research and assist families impacted by the disease.
Firefighters in the chapter can’t recall ever having raised this much money, and declared this year a record-breaking year for the fundraiser. The last time the fundraiser was held was in 2019, when the group raised $8,000.
“It really means a lot to have the community contribute to this. We get to make the donation, but really it’s the community and citizens here that help us generate that money,” IAFF 318 Treasurer Andrew Goodwin said. “We just want to say thanks to everyone who helped us with this.”
The partnership between the MDA and the IAFF is historic and nationally recognized. It dates back to a firefighter in Boston over 65 years ago who helped a family impacted by muscular dystrophy and wanted to know how to help individuals with the disease. He started a door-to-door campaign that has grown into a nationwide fundraising push every year.
In West Virginia, the MDA serves over 1,400 individuals and invests over $55,000 just within the state.
Jasmine Milbier, director of firefighter partnerships with the MBA for the eastern United States, said that the organization is happy to welcome back the in-person fundraising campaigns, especially Fairmont’s chapter.
“We are so appreciative of the $11,000 raised by the [Fairmont IAFF chapter],” Milbier said. “This is a historic partnership and they had to take a few years off due to COVID-19 but we’re so excited to have them back.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “muscular dystrophies are a group of muscle diseases caused by mutations in a person’s genes. Over time, muscle weakness decreases mobility, making everyday tasks difficult. There are many kinds of muscular dystrophy, each affecting specific muscle groups, with signs and symptoms appearing at different ages, and varying in severity.”
The MDA went through turbulent times over the last few years, as most charitable organizations did. Drops in donations and fundraising capabilities resulted in cutbacks and layoffs across the country.
Goodwin said he’s glad he and his fellow firefighters were able to raise the money this year and help out an organization with such a good cause.
“[MDA] tried some online fundraisers, but they didn’t workout too well,” Goodwin said. “But this year it was really good to get back out in the street to help out so many kids and their families.”
