FAIRMONT — Chuck Bunner and his wife, Dorothea, have become quite the experts at scaring people.
Since 2016, the Bunners have been setting up a haunted labyrinth during the Halloween season at their home in Fairmont.
The Bunner Family Spooky Yard Haunt started as a way to entertain their older children.
“The kids got too old to trick or treat, and they wanted something to do,” Chuck Bunner said.
The family’s house is behind the haunted area, which now takes up about a half acre on North Bunner Ridge Road. Setting up the entire maze is more of an undertaking than most visitors realize.
“We have to start building everything in April,” Dorothea said. “For the season, we get about 2,000 people coming through.”
“A couple of weeks ago we had someone from Central Florida,” Chuck said. “They were on vacation up here.”
The haunted house opens to the public about five or six weeks before Halloween, usually around the third week of September, and stays open until the week after Halloween. This is the final week of the Spooky Yard Haunt.
There’s a definite path that goes through the maze, but it has a makeshift, rough hewn feel — perhaps intentional, perhaps not — that adds to the scary factor.
It’s exactly the kind of set Disney would try to build, but would never know when to leave well enough alone. The simplicity and unadorned design of the Bunners’ labyrinth is precisely why it’s so perfect.
The Bunner kids are enlisted each year to scare their guests during this spooky season. Daughter Jamie, 13, worked the clown room, where she wore two masks for twice the prank. She wore a creepy oversized teddy bear head over a latex evil clown mask. She would pull off the teddy bear head to reveal the evil clown.
This year, five of the Bunner children were there to help. Not only did they do their share of startling visitors, but they also could be seen carrying props to new locations and relaying information to each other via two-way radio.
No doubt the Bunner kids will look back at this family tradition as some of their favorite memories — costumes, scary music, fake blood, dramatic screams. These are the things a good childhood is made of.
The family buys new costumes every year to keep the haunted house interesting. “Just whatever is scary,” Chuck said.
Admission is free, but guests usually pay the Bunner's suggested donation of $10 per adult.
“All the money we make goes into it,” Chuck said. “It buys the props, costumes and makeup.”
As the Bunner kids have aged, they have also become better at scaring people, but not everyone. There are certain nights that are set aside for smaller children.
After the success of the first few years, it may have been tempting to add glitz and glamour, but the Bunners have kept their haunted yard unaffected, and have continued to rely on their children to make it a creepy and scary event every year.
The last two days of the Bunner Family Spooky Yard Haunt are Nov. 5 and 6, from 7 to 11 p.m.
