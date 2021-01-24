FAIRMONT — While the Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation Center is getting close to having 95 percent of its staff and residents vaccinated for COVID-19, the facility still won’t be opening up for regular visitation for some time.
Center Administrator Jen Pagliaro said that because studies are still being conducted on the potential for COVID transmission from a vaccinated person to a non-vaccinated person, the center will continue limiting contact with residents.
“Once you receive that second vaccine in the series after about two weeks, you have a greater than 93 percent immunity rate,” Pagliaro said. “Just because you have an immunity rate doesn’t mean we can stop using our masks and using hand sanitizer. Studies have not shown that even though I have an immunity, it doesn’t mean that I might not still carry the virus.”
Pagliaro said Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation went from March to December last year with no positive cases of COVID-19, but has since had four residents diagnosed with the disease. However, Pagliaro said the facility has measures in place to help stop the spread of the virus, including new air filtration systems.
“We didn’t have any positive cases until December,” Pagliaro said. “Since then, we have had four residents who have been positive, but they have all been asymptomatic. As soon as we had a positive resident, we got a portable air handler, a machine that filters our air... I think that has really helped to control COVID here.”
Tommy Wells, maintenance director of Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation Center, said these new systems rotate air from in the facility with clean air, through an advanced ionization system that can get rid of “negative” air.
“We had a company install a needlepoint ionization system,” Wells said. “It’s on all of our air handlers, and it’s an auto-cleaning air purifier, and it’s mounted in our air handlers, which means it’s treating the air and sending it back out after it’s purified.”
Pagliaro said she believes Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation is one of the first senior care centers to implement this kind of filtration system.
“It takes the ions and the ions end up attaching to the ‘Negative air,’ and it then makes it a bigger particle so it gets caught up in the filtration system,” Pagliaro said. “When it shoots it out it’s clean, it doesn’t have the negative bacteria. A lot of the bacteria is so minute that a lot of filter systems can’t filter it out.”
Pagliaro said for now, the facility will continue its alternative methods of communication and visitation until further notice. However, she said that with the percentage of people in the facility being vaccinated, she fears less that anyone will contract COVID-19.
“For us, next week is our last vaccination clinic, and we are going to have greater than 95 percent of staff and residents vaccinated,” Pagliaro said. “With that being said, we’re kind of creating our herd immunity within the facility, because that’s what you want with these vaccines. We’re waiting to see what does that mean for us in terms of freeing up some of those restraints that have been put in place.”
Pagliaro said the last 10 months have been difficult for her and the rest of the staff due to demands of the job and caring for patients and residents. While she now sees an end in sight, Pagliaro said 2020 took a toll on her staff.
“COVID has definitely increased the stress level for everyone that is in health care. I think the stress level for staff, for residents, for families has definitely increased,” Pagliaro said. “For me personally, the responsibility in communicating with all those individuals and keeping all those individuals safe is a big responsibility. It’s something that you worry about, and I think in health care, our workers have put on this brave face especially in front of our residents to go above and beyond to make sure they’re not lonely. Then in a sense, they’re not doing the same thing for their mental health.”
Although the past year has been difficult on everyone even outside of health care, Pagliaro said she hopes people will take lessons learned from the pandemic into future actions, and wear masks and social distance when potentially sick, and continue frequent hand washing and sanitizing.
“I hope that the outcome from COVID is that we as a society, as a community, that we look at cleanliness and washing hands and getting infections differently,” Pagliaro said. “We become a society that is more aware of it, and maybe we stop some of the other bacteria and viruses and infections because we’re smarter now.”
