FAIRMONT — Christmas time as officially arrived in downtown.
Thursday night, hundreds of Fairmonters gathered in the green space on the corner of Adams and Monroe streets for the first-ever tree lighting held by the city.
Tents for the upcoming Christmas Market were being set up down Monroe Street, hot chocolate was being served by The Joe and East Fairmont High Schools’ Elizabethans sang carols for the crowd.
The ceremony began with a greeting from Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella, who welcomed the guests and thanked Main Street Fairmont and WVU Medicine for sponsoring the event.
Mainella will be leaving his council seat at the end of this year, but on his way out, he’s happy this is one of the last events to officiate as mayor.
“I’m glad it’s all come together and will be an annual event, we should have maybe done it a long time before this,” Mainella said in an interview after his welcome. “This is a great way to ring in the Feast of Seven Fishes and will be like the opening ceremony to the feast.”
After a few more songs by the Elizabethans, Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger introduced the three finalists in the Christmas tree coloring contest and was joined by Fairmont Medical Center administrators Aaron Yanuzo and Kari Morgan who announced the winner.
The winner was Aislyn Valentine, a student at Pleasant Valley Elementary School. She was joined by Morgan and Yanuzo and pressed the plunger to light the tree.
Swiger said the event was a great way to kick off the festivities of the weekend and he’s excited for the rest of the itinerary.
“Looking out and seeing the number of people that came out on this dark, cold Fairmont evening... it was just great to see this lot full,” Swiger said. “Now everyone is visiting and enjoying the hot chocolate so it’s just been a great evening.”
However, the tree itself has been a point of concern for a vocal few on social media, with several posts decrying the cost of the tree and expressing a general discontentment about the celebration.
The cost of the tree was split between WVU Medicine, Main Street Fairmont and the City of Fairmont. Main Street and WVU Medicine pitched in around half and the city filled in the rest, for a total of $14,000.
The city’s portion of the funding — which totaled to around $7,000 — came from a budget set aside for “beautification” and is the same pot of money used to purchase the flower baskets around downtown in the summer.
The rest of the Hometown Holiday Celebration will begin Friday at 10 a.m. with the Hometown Christmas Market on Monroe Street along with a small selection of the vendors that will be participating in the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
Saturday the the Feast’s opening ceremony will start a 9:45 a.m. and the Christmas Market will open again at 10 a.m. For a full list of events this weekend, visit www.mainstreetfairmont.org/hometownholidayagenda.
