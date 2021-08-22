FAIRMONT — A local group of beer homebrewers came together to fight hunger for their eighth annual charity event.
The Fairmont Homebrewers Club held its annual charity beer tasting event, Homebrewers Against Hunger, at the Fairmont Field Club Saturday afternoon. Community members and beer-lovers came out to support local brewers and a good cause.
Every year, all of the event’s proceeds go toward programs or causes that help families that are struggling with food insecurity.
“There are kids in elementary school that can only get a meal at school,” said J. Richie, president of the Fairmont Homebrewers Club. “We want to be able to help out and send them home with food.
“Every dollar we make at this event goes to food banks, local schools, food programs, anything that helps the community not go hungry.”
In years past, the event has donated to programs and food banks all across Marion County and even into other nearby counties. The Soup Opera, Mannington Food Bank, the Jayenne Elementary School food backpack program and the Littleton Food Bank in Wetzel County have all received funds from the brewers’ efforts.
For a donation $20, guests received 10 tickets they could spend on 10 samples of any of the brews set up at the tents. After making a stop at each tent, event-goers could vote for which brew was “the most refreshing.” At the end of the day, the winner would be given a trophy.
Aside from the $20 fee, raffle tickets were also sold. The event had several sponsors such as Table 9, Short Story Brewing, of Rivesville, and Chestnut Brew Works who donated gift cards and other swag to be raffled away for charity.
“The club keeps nothing,” Richie said. “This is only my second year as president, the club has had seven other years that have been just as successful and it’s a great thing to be a part of.”
In 2019, at the last event, the club raised over $6,000 that went to purchasing new freezers for local elementary schools. According to the club president, the needs of the schools are looked at first, from there they target the food banks.
“If there are any needs in the elementary schools we always try to fulfill those first,” Richie said. “Other than that, we just try to help out as much as possible.”
Musical artists Greg Short & Friends and the New Diesel Trio donated their time and equipment to perform for the event.
Last year, what would’ve been the eighth year for the event was canceled due to concerns with COVID-19. Now the organizers are excited to see the event back in action.
“We’re so happy to be able to do this event again,” Richie said. “It’s helpful for us too. Having 300 people tell you if you’re beer is either good or not means a lot.”
“We’re so thankful to be back,” said Jeff Maxwell, a former president of the homebrewers club. “The weather has cooperated greatly, you couldn’t ask for a better day.”
And it wasn’t just club members who were happy to see the event back in action. Jack Frazier, described by brew club members as a “frequent flyer,” has been to the last four Homebrewers Against Hunger events and was glad to be back Saturday.
“These are troubled times and people need the help,” Frazier said. “That’s the thing, people are in need and I can come out here and drink beer and help people. Can’t ask for much more than that.”
