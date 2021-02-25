FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Human Rights Commission is planning to hold an alternate celebration to the upcoming Will Graham Crusade.
Both events were postponed last year after the stay-home order was issued at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner James Norton said that anyone can participate in the conversation as to how the commission will respond and present an alternative to the event.
Norton said certain religious groups in the Fairmont region have gotten together to make arrangements to have a mass celebration. He said the Billy Graham Association alongside Will have expressed “anti-difference attitudes” in the past.
“When this gathering was taking place, a number of us began to ask about the possibility of an alternative celebration that would emphasize inclusiveness, people are one, and humans are meant to get along and be kind to other another,” said Norton.
He said he was successful in obtaining a couple of keynote speakers and everything was lined up for the alternative event but, due to the pandemic, it could not take place as planned during April last year.
“Now the conversation is how do we respond this time and what kind of alternative can we offer that is open and not riddled with prejudice of any kind,” said Norton.
A big concern for the commission is that the crusade will be held on Fairmont State University’s campus. Norton said there are a number of Muslim students on campus and they were concerned about the impact of the crusade on the students.
Commission Chairman Larry Buckland said that last April everyone on the commission was ready to build bridges and were excited about the opportunity to have an alternative gathering where everyone could be welcomed and safe. The official dates for this year’s event will be July 23-25.
In other business:
Dani DeVito, commission secretary, mentioned that the Fairness Act has been trying to gain traction within the state legislature for several years.
“Last year it kind of looked like there was a glimmer of hope but I don’t think that it’s even been voted on on the floor of either the House of Delegates or the Senate,” said DeVito.
The commission also selected commission officers for 2021. Cyndy Straight nominated Larry Buckland to continue to serve in his role as chair.
“I think you’ve stepped up and did a really great job and I would personally like you to continue,” said Straight
Vice chair was also up for grabs, which was taken by Miki DeMary-Andrew a new member to the commission. Dani DeVito was chosen to continue to serve in her role as secretary.
“I think we’re all honored to, most of all, just be a commissioner for this purpose,” said Buckland.
Tiffany Walker Samuels announced to the commission that Wednesday she partnered with the Marion County Health Department and vaccinated older African Americans. She said she heard the statistics of less than 2% of those who received the vaccine were African American. Older individuals had been calling into the health department to say the weren’t called to receive a vaccine. After the call, a percentage of the vaccine was set aside for African Americans in Marion County.
“Our list that we have already is 120 people. Today we vaccinated 70,” said Samuels.
She said that Wednesday’s clinic is now a model for the state and described it as “a very successful day.” She thanked Lloyd White and the health department.
