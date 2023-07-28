FAIRMONT — What makes a police force successful? After a Wednesday evening presentation from Jim Nolan, chair of the West Virginia University Department of Sociology and Anthropology, the Fairmont Human Rights Commission is asking this question and more as it seeks new approaches to community safety in Marion County.
Nolan’s presentation was about the numbers. Statistics regarding policing in Marion County and the United States more broadly reveal a racial disparity in arrests and killings by police — one that impacts Black Americans to a greater degree than their white counterparts.
From 2012 to 2021, the Fairmont Police Department made 18,242 arrests. Of these arrests, 1,084 were of Black individuals, despite the fact that Fairmont has just 1,186 Black residents.
Only 4,680 white individuals were arrested from a city population of 15,907, meaning that Black individuals in Fairmont were arrested at a rate roughly 210% higher than white individuals when controlling for total population.
Additionally, the number of arrests of Black individuals in Fairmont is nearly the same as the city’s total number of Black residents.
When Nolan zoomed out to trends in the nation more broadly, these statistics proved even more grim — Black individuals are killed by police officers at a disproportionate rate.
In the United States, Black people are killed in police shootings at a 190% higher rate than white people. In West Virginia specifically, that number rises to a 280% higher rate.
On its website, the Fairmont Police Department states it works to “fight crime, reduce fear and improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods.” While Nolan emphasized that police make efforts to improve public safety, they often come up short because they are trained to prioritize the enforcement of laws over the upholding of community security.
This, Nolan said, is evinced by the “scorecard” typically used to substantiate a police force’s efficacy — total number of arrests. By using the number of arrests as a metric for successful policing, officers are encouraged to meet quotas, and not necessarily improve on the qualitative metrics they set out to improve, like feelings of safety within a community, he explained.
Cyndy Straight, HRC chair, emphasized that combating racial disparities in policing is well within the aims of the HRC. After Nolan’s presentation, members of the HRC discussed ways to reimagine metrics for public safety, and settled upon one they hope to work toward — a public poll that would provide new ways to examine the impact of policing on community safety.
The poll could feature qualitative assessments regarding how safe individuals feel, while also accounting for how the identities they hold might impact their experiences, Nolan said.
Tiffany Walker Samuels, HRC vice chair, noted that her conversations with other residents make it clear that there is less trust in public safety in Fairmont today than decades prior. Residents no longer leave their car doors unlocked, and keep an eye on their belongings in a way that was not always necessary in a small town, she said.
Walker Samuels said that a qualitative assessment of community safety could substantiate these common sentiments, and provide better insight into the impact of current policing practices on public safety. She added that sharing a poll in major events and populous neighborhoods could allow the HRC to reach a large number of Fairmont residents.
While the idea for developing a poll remains in the early stages, members of the HRC stated they are eager to promote community safety and work toward more inclusive public safety practices.
“The first step that [the HRC] can do is we can do the assessment,” Walker Samuels said.
