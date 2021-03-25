FAIRMONT — Jim Nolan announced to the Human Rights Commission on Wednesday that the Communities of Shalom helped with a grant to offer cultural empathy training for the city. The Communities of Shalom has been involved in a 65-minute skill training that Renee Verbanic spoke to the commission about.
Verbanic said the 65 minutes skills support sensibility was started because of the pandemic.
“We knew that WVU Extension was willing and able to do their inclusivity workshops but we had to put them on the back burner because they would not do them virtually,” said Verbanic.
Extension Services wanted these workshops to be held in person because they are very hands on said Verbanic.
“We didn’t want to wait and have the months go by without some kind of nurturing experience for our community,” said Verbanic.
The workshops are on their fourth round and started right before the holidays. Stress management, pandemic habits and empathy were some of the topics of discussion. Next week, the workshops will cover navigating having a difficult conversation.
With this, Verbanic said there is a book study for the larger community but started with facilitators. She said the next step would offer a schedule of when to provide the book study conversation with Fairmont City Council members.
“Our dream and wish and vision is that we would then open that book study up to others in the communities of Marion County,” said Verbanic.
Dani DeVito asked if others could be involved in the initial group with the book study inclusive of the city manager, and police and fire chiefs.
Verbanic said this has been discussed among facilitators and City Manager Valerie Means has provided feedback about that.
As vaccines continue to go into people’s arms, Verbanic said hopefully people will be able to take in-person inclusivity workshops.
The commission as well as the Communities of Shalom were invited to participate in a summer conference on prevention of hate crime and discrimination.
James Norton announced to commission that the spirituality team at the Communities of Shalom were thinking of ways to boost moral in the community during the pandemic. He said maybe publishing a book containing all kinds of artwork submitted by everyone and anyone of all ages throughout the region would give the community a chance to celebrate the talents of people in Fairmont and the surrounding area.
“We’ve put together a team of persons representing two art teachers, social workers, persons who have already published books and therefore understand that process somewhat,” said Norton.
Norton said the excitement is snowballing in gathering of submissions. He said naturally there will be an editing period involved and care taken about copyright considerations.
“Another way of just celebrating the warmth and them welcome, the inclusion and the diversity and the resilience of this time where we’re still struggling with the pandemic difficulties,” said Norton.
Norton said with the team assembled he hoped they will hold their first organizational meeting in the coming week.
Anything that can appear in print, such as a poem, picture or story can be included in the book.
