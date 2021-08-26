FAIRMONT — Board members of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission met Wednesday evening, and the group welcomed guests through Zoom access.
One topic members discussed was the pandemic’s affect on the group’s meeting places. While the location of an organization’s meetings may not be on the agenda for most groups, it’s especially important to members of the HRC.
“It’s important for voices to be heard,” Board Chair Larry Buckland said.
But unfortunately we’re in a space right now that is not accessible to all, and we know as a human rights commission, that’s not something we want to be the case.”
In a measure to make the meetings accessible, the HRC meetings are held through a Zoom link. Citizens can participate in the meetings as if they were at the physical location.
“We’re very grateful that the United Way has made it possible for us to come here and [offer access] through Zoom,” Buckland said.
“And of course, everyone is welcome to come to the next meeting on Sept. 22 at 5:30, but as of right now, if the county map is orange or red, we will only do Zoom.”
Cathy Reed, a regular participant at HRC meetings, said, “You do make it accessible, because under the ADA, even though there are stairs, you have it via Zoom, so as an individual with a disability, I’m saying you are making this [meeting] accessible.”
“You make it clear that it’s not ADA,” she continued, “but you are making it accessible as far as I’m concerned.”
At the meeting, the board also discussed the upcoming expiration of four of the board seats. There are seven seats on the board of the HRC. In December, four of those seats will expire, and the commissioners will have to either reapply to serve another three years, or the city council will appoint new board members.
“Terms of the board commissioners will be coming up at the end of the year,” Buckland said. “For any of the four commissioners whose term is ready to expire this year, you can reapply if you’re interested.”
But Buckland also stressed that new faces are welcome. Many residents of Fairmont are not aware that board members of the Human Rights Commission are appointed by Fairmont City Council. Anyone can apply to sit on the board, and applications are welcome. The intention is to have diverse voices to represent Fairmont.
Last year, three commissioners resigned their seats on the board to allow for more diversity. This January, three new members were sworn in, giving the board a more multicultural makeup.
“Spread the word and continue to share,” Buckland said. “All people who are interested in serving on the Human Rights Commission should apply.”
An update was given on a publishing project that the HRC is working on with other groups. “Build awareness in the ways people are keeping their spirits up and maintaining resiliency,” is the mission of the book, said guest speaker James Norton, who is on the board of Marion County Communities of Shalom which partners with the HRC on projects.
Submissions are being accepted for any type of art that represents how people are managing to stay positive during a pandemic. “Renée Verbanic has spoken with [Marion County Schools Superintendent] Donna Hage, and there’s enthusiasm there,” Norton said.
“We want to encourage as many people as possible to think about,” said board member James Nolan. “If you have latent artistic skills and you want to get your artwork out there, this is an opportunity to do it.”
The purpose of the book is to demonstrate how Marion County residents are keeping their spirits lifted during the pandemic or other challenging times. Submissions can include: paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, digital art, print makings, ceramics, needlework, sculpture, jewelry, poetry and short stories.
