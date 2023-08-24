FAIRMONT — This November, the Fairmont Human Rights Commission will distribute a survey to city residents regarding their experiences with “city officials,” finalized through a unanimous vote at its monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
The survey follows a presentation delivered to the Commission last month by Jim Nolan, dean of the Sociology Department at West Virginia University, regarding racial disparities in policing on the local and national levels.
From 2012 to 2021, the Fairmont Police Department arrested Black individuals at a rate roughly 210% higher than white individuals, Nolan said last month.
This figure proves especially grim when compared to state statistics, which show that Black individuals are shot and killed by police at a 280% higher rate than their white counterparts throughout West Virginia.
The survey was conceptualized to address anti-Blackness in policing, and to identify current community needs surrounding criminal justice and community safety.
But the survey’s focus has shifted from experiences with “city authorities” to all “city officials” — a decision that elicited varying reactions among the meeting’s attendees.
The survey in its current form was written by Nolan, but expanded after input from members of the HRC following an extensive revision process. While it had initially been slated for distribution earlier this month, the survey’s release was postponed to November for further revision.
Prior to the revision process, members of the HRC had initially wanted the survey to ask about experiences with “city authorities,” but they said that Nolan asked to say “city officials” instead in an effort to use less alienating language.
The survey was also shortened to ensure respondents are not deterred by too many questions, and because “some of the questions just didn’t apply to what we were looking for,” said HRC Member Donna Blood during the meeting.
HRC Chair Cyndy Straight said after the meeting that broadening the scope of the survey will help the organization identify a wider range of needs.
“We’re focusing on the relationship with their government,” she said. “The purpose of this is, ‘How can we help? What do we need to work on? What are people worried about?’”
Members of the HRC declined to share the survey with the Times West Virginian, given that it is still under revision.
During the meeting, members of the HRC also weighed alternatives to the survey entirely — such as hosting focus groups and town hall meetings — given concerns over how many people will respond to the survey.
But some individuals at the meeting, including commissioners, expressed concerns about broadening the focus of the survey or modifying it in ways that could obscure its meaning, for example by using the terminology “city official.”
“I’m just a bit hesitant to reduce our efforts,” said HRC Vice Chair Tiffany Walker Samuels during the meeting.
HRC members ultimately agreed to move forward with the poll, and Straight noted that the survey will directly explain who qualifies as a “city official,” such as police officers, firefighters, and individuals who oversee zoning permissions.
When asked how the survey would account for the different experiences of respondents according to their race, members of the HRC highlighted that the survey will include a demographic section, which will allow for the analysis of trends according to racial identity.
“A different demographic is going to have a different perspective,” Straight said after the meeting.
The HRC will host a table at Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market on Nov. 16, where it will distribute the survey. It will be available both virtually and in paper copies to accommodate respondent needs.
Also at the meeting, members continued a discussion surrounding the parameters of their organization’s operations as an advisory board.
Other HRCs serve a broader function and have more financial resources, which helps them more effectively meet their goals, Straight said.
The HRC is working to communicate with similar organizations in the region regarding their operations. In the meantime, the organization’s purview remained a prominent topic of discussion during the meeting.
New Commission Member Cathy DeBellis expressed interest in releasing a statement condemning the actions of Russia in waging the Russia-Ukraine War, citing that there are Ukrainian refugees living in Morgantown and even Marion County.
“Maybe we need to spread our wings a little bit and include all humanity(in our work),” DeBellis said. “I think it’s within our purview to make a broad statement.”
But other members expressed concern about whether this was a valuable use of the HRC’s limited resources and time. Additionally, some individuals noted that commenting on one geopolitical issue would throw into relief silence on further issues in the future.
“You can’t address every human rights problem in the world,” Commission Member Jill Stiles said.
Walker Samuels emphasized concerns about the HRC’s “message becoming watered down,” and instead said releasing statements on issues like housing and disability justice might more directly speak to community needs.
Ultimately, the HRC decided to table discussion of releasing such a statement, and voted to host a “work session” to “hash things out” regarding the future of the organization, Straight said.
“We need to reestablish our mission,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.