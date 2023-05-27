FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Human Rights Commission said farewell and good luck to Commission Chairman Larry Buckland this week
Buckland is the lead pastor at LIFE United Methodist Church, but has been appointed to Suncrest United Methodist Church in Morgantown as of July 1. Because he will no longer be a resident of Fairmont, he will no longer be able to serve on the Human Rights Commission.
Mike Estep will replace Buckland as pastor at LIFE United Methodist Church, but a decision on who will replace Buckland on the Human Rights Commissioner has not been made yet.
Buckland is originally from McDowell County, West Virginia, where he lived until attending college. He has lived in Fairmont for 17 years said he will always think fondly of his time spent in Fairmont.
“So, Fairmont is home and will always be a part of me, but this is a part of who I am as a United Methodist clergy. I’m appointed year by year, so it’s time to be appointed and go to Morgantown for a season,” Buckland said.
At Wednesday’s HRC meeting, members said they will miss working with Buckland.
“It was so refreshing to have a boy from Southern West Virginia in the coalfields come up here to Northern West Virginia to lead us in human rights. You’ve been an example, not only in leading this group, but in leading your church. It’s extremely important and valuable that you have recruited people. ... You have been a breath of fresh air. I hope that the people that you have tutored and mentored along the way will continue, in some regard, once you’re gone. Your legacy will remain,” D.D. Meighen said during the meeting.
HRC member Jim Nolan agreed.
“It’s heartbreaking. From the first time I heard you speak about human rights at city council, you’ve been a force for this commission. I can’t tell you how honored I am to work with you. You are an incredible force for human rights, justice and just an all around good person. I appreciate you and wish you the best of luck,” Nolan said.
During the meeting, members shared upcoming events and news. Nolan also shared statistics on racial disparities in West Virginia regarding the state’s prison population and expressed concern for reform. Nolan said since 2015 in West Virginia, police have shot and killed 80 people, with Black and Hispanic people disproportionately affected. He said there has been no improvement.
Fairmont voters went to the polls in November 2018 where they answered a ballot question that created the Human Rights Commission.
Earlier this year, the Human Rights Commission worked to get the Fairmont City Council to pass a local fairness law. According to the advocacy organization Fairness West Virginia, “local fairness laws are nondiscrimination ordinances that protect residents from discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Fairmont was the third West Virginia municipality to adopt these protections in 2022.”
In 2017, Fairmont adopted a nondiscrimination, but it lacked an enforcement mechanism. The ordinance adopted this year adds a new section to city code to establish a private right of action for discrimination.
To apply to be a member of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission, visit their website. Applications are due Friday May 26 and you must be a resident of Fairmont to apply.
