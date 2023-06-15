FAIRMONT — There’s a lot of good that firefighters bring to a community, but Fairmont’s department goes above and beyond.
Wednesday afternoon, three graduates — one from each of the county’s high schools — received scholarships awarded annually by the Fairmont chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters.
Fairmont Senior graduate Connor Gower, East Fairmont graduate Kameryn Smock and North Marion graduate Cole Malnick each received a $750 scholarship funded by an annual elimination dinner held by the IAFF chapter.
Malnick plans to attend Pierpont Community & Technical College to study applied process technology. Smock will also attend Pierpont to study health sciences and Gower plans to attend Waynesburg University to study sports management. Gower also signed on to play basketball at Waynesburg.
“This will help me with some of the expenses that aren’t paid for yet,” Gower said. “I’m definitely grateful to receive this. You need every dollar you can get for college because it’s so expensive.”
The other recipients agreed, saying this will help pay for things such as food, books and other necessities that aren’t covered by other scholarships.
Lt. Bob Sliger, of the Fairmont Fire Department and president of IAFF Local 318, said this is just one of several ways the firefighters try to give back to the community.
“We like to do everything for the community that we can,” Sliger said. “Some of these kids may start one path in life but then remember the fire department and try to work here one day. This helps us on two fronts.”
To apply for the scholarship, students were required to send in the application and write an essay about themselves and their interests. Their test scores were also submitted and the department’s scholarship committee decides who the recipients would be.
In years past, the scholarship has been awarded to maybe two of the three high schools due to a lack of applicants which is an issue noted by several community scholarships.
This year though, Sliger said, the application numbers were up and the competition was tight.
“This year was one of the better years. We had good stuff come from all three schools,” Sliger said. “I’m not sure if that’s just better communication from the counselors or what, but this year was a good year.”
