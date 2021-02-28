The Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club held the 17th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl Saturday at the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course in Morris Park. About 40 players participated in the one-round disc golf tournament.
The club had set a goal to raise $10,000 and 1,000 pounds of food donations for the Soup Opera, the local nonprofit that provides meals and non-perishable items to those facing food insecurity. The club is halfway to its cash goal thanks to an anonymous $5,000 donation made before the event began, organizer Phil Burton said Saturday.
Club members will continue raising money for the Soup Opera in March through partnerships with Bob Evans and IHOP. More information is available on wvdiscgolf.net.
